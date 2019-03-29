Durban - Durban women should embrace their bodies and hit the dance floor in heels, so says a budding local dance instructor.

University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Nonhle Dlamini, 23, is a drama and media student. She has turned her dancing hobbie into a money making opportunity by offering dance classes to fellow students and young professionals in the city.

The Clermont resident offers dance classes offer to young women as a release and an opportunity for the women to embrace their bodies and release their inner ‘queen’.

“I really enjoy dancing. I wanted to find a space where I can get over things that are happening in my life and do what I love,” she said.

Dlamini describes herself as a self-taught dancer who has learnt the art through watching a combination of music videos and YouTube tutorials over the years.

Nonhle Dlamini is a UKZN student encouraging women to dance in heels. Video: Sihle Mlambo





She said the dancing in heels concept is an art form for affirming women's femininity.

“It's all about feminism and being a strong woman. When you wear your heels you feel empowered (as a woman), you feel like a queen, it's basically saying I am a woman and I belong here,” she said.

Dlamini said through her love of dance, she has had the chance to dance to sell out crowds, like when the Migos performed in Durban and has appeared at popular festivals including BeachFest. She has also appeared on several local music videos as a dancer.

Her dance classes mostly attract students to her dance sessions, whom she charges R50 each per session, while private clients, who are usually young professionals, get charged R100 per private session.

She says the energy from the women, who comes in all shapes and sizes, is eclectic when the dance sessions are in progress at the Leopard Print Studios, which is situated at the Views on 25 venue in the Morningside area.

“It's a beautiful thing to watch to see women of all shapes and sizes show their confidence and be themselves,” she said.

Dlamini hopes one day to emulate popular American dance classes, where dance instructors use the dancing in heels trend to sustain themselves and host classes all week.