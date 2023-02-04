Welcome to the month of love

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) The market offers fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. I heart Market: (today) Now situated at Sugar Rush Park, Ballito, the artisanal I heart Market offers a sale market today. Also at Sugar Rush is a restaurant, a kids’ play area, mini-train, a reptile park, Jump Park, the Tree Trails obstacle course, and a Park Run every Saturday morning. Free entrance and secure parking.

Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm. Buzz Market: (today) A weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. La Lucia Antiques Fair: (tomorrow) Premier antiques and collectables fair for a range of antiques and collectibles to suit all prices. Porcelain, silver, jewellery, and decorative household wares, plus records and even woodworking tools. From 9am to 3pm at La Lucia Mall. Call Sandy on 082 705 4882.

Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, bead-work, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Clansthal Summer Craft Market: The Clansthal seasonal craft markets scheduled in December were drenched and so a sunny Love Summer market is planned for Sunday, February 12, from 9am till 2pm. Hosted in a private garden at 111 Pig n Whistle Drive in Clansthal, enjoy beautiful sea views while you browse a selection of carefully selected craft, clothing, décor and food stalls. Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert are at The Barnyard at Suncoast this weekend. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Join Aaron Mcilroy and Lisa Bobbert (and their offspring, Kaylee and Grace McIlroy) in ‘The Best of Aaron and Lisa’ as they bring their unique brand back to The Barnyard. Directed by Darren King and choreographed by Daisy Spencer. Today at 7pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R200 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za Rhumbelow Durban: (today and tomorrow) ‘The Chain ‒ The Fleetwood Mac Story’ starring The Reals (Barry Thomson, Dawn Selby, Mali Sewell, Andy Turrell) with guest guitarist Colin Peddie and singer Marion Loudon. Today at 7.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R190 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Rhumbelow, Durban: ‘Barry is Back’ features guitarist Barry Thomson performing his favourite acoustic songs, along with some light-hearted stories. He deals with the importance of music as a life-line to us all. February 17-18 at 7.30pm. February 19 at 2pm. Tickets R180 a ticket from Computicket, or call Roland at 082 499 8636. Barnyard Theatre: ‘Simply the Best’ honours the music of Elton John, Cher, Tina Turner, Meatloaf and Michael Jackson. Starts February 11 and runs until June 4. Tickets R220 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za/ Protea Hotel, Karridene: ‘Jokers Comedy Corner Night’ with Simphiwe Shembe, known for his unique dance moves, and funniest of friends. February 24 at 7pm. Tickets R200 from webtickets.

Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: Join the Rhumbelow Movie Club and enjoy the notion of an old-fashioned movie night out with friends. Roland Stansell has curated a mix of classics, art-house titles, unusual finds, crowd-pleasers and nostalgia. Once-off subscription of R300 for January until June will allow you entrance to all the movies. (The very occasional special is extra). February 8 at 6.30pm – Camelot; February 15 at 6.30pm – Dr Doolittle; February 22 at 6.30pm – Cleopatra; February 25 at 7pm – Pink Floyd, The Wall and March 1 at 6.30pm – War Horse. Tim Moloi sings with the KZNPO at St Agnes Church. Music Emmanuel Cathedral: Celebrate the 2023 “Hurley Weekend”; marking the anniversary of the death of the late Archbishop with a music recital on February 11 at 2pm. Organist AJ Bethke plays the recently restored organ, accompanying opera singer Nozuko Teto. No charge, although a collection will be taken towards church projects. Ashton College, Ballito: Chris Duigan performs ‘The Sound of South America’ with a wide-ranging selection of piano music. Expect classics by Brazilian Heitor Villa-Lobos and Argentina’s Alberto Ginastera. Sultry, melancholic songs from Mexico, along with tangos from Argentina (including a Piazzolla selection) plus Ernesto Nazareth. February 12 at 3pm.

Drakensberg Boys Choir: Weekly concerts at the school at 3.30pm resume on February 8. Tickets R175-R210 from webtickets. People’s Park, Moses Mabhida Stadium: Celebrate love and friendship with Durban’s annual ‘Lovers and Friends Concert’, which encourages cohesion and the fight against GBV. Top musicians, food stalls and wine and draft tastings. February 18 from 10am. Tickets R160-R2 500 from webtickets. St Agnes Church, Kloof: ‘Under African Skies’ with the KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Richard Cock in an afternoon of beautiful, relaxing music, with soloists Tim Moloi and Monde Msutswana. February 19 at 4pm. Tickets R200 from webtickets.

Bat Centre: ‘Love and Soul with Linda Gcwensa’, with a line-up that includes Gcwensa, poet Zamo Cofi, Mr Music and comedian Simunye Church Boy and more. February 24 at 6pm. Tickets R250 from webtickets, R300 at the door. A new exhibition opened at The Gallery, Ballito, this week. Art KZNSA Gallery: (today) ‘Within the Fibre of my Being’, a textile-and-fibre art-based exhibition by South African artists working with needle and thread to create richly evocative visual scapes. Until February 26. Durban Art Gallery: ‘Inkaba’, an art exhibition by the Amasosha Art Movement. The exhibition is curated by Mthobisi Maphumulo. Until March 2.

The Green Gallery: New artworks by Makiwa Mutomba, Nic Human, Sue Whitmore, Val Wilson and Justin Mashora. Bronzes by Sarah Richards and Owen Llewellyn Davies. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. The Gallery, Ballito: The exhibition ‘venUS & eARTh’ opened this week. It celebrates our connection with ourselves, our community, our country and our universe during this month of love. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Highstakes, with chocolate cake and cream scones afterwards. Take Cato Ridge exit (R53) turn left and follow Highstakes 4x4 signs. R40 hike fee includes the best tea and chocolate cake ever. Call David 072 615 0559.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Umdloti Full Moon Walk & Beach picnic: (today) New, easy 6km hike on pristine beaches and in coastal forest to watch the spectacular full moon rising. Takes about 2-3 hours. At 5.45 for 6pm. Meet at the Umdloti South Beach car park. Optional beach picnic afterwards. Tickets R120 from Quicket.

Durban Hiking Adventures: New hike to Karkloof Falls for a grade 1, easy 8km hike and a day of adventure and fun, including hiking, swimming, fishing and tubing (bring your own gear). Braai will be lit after the hike. Meet at 7am on February 12 at Greendale Superspar parking lot. Tickets R190, children Under 13 R130. Includes entry fee to Karkloof Falls and the picnic site. Events Randworth close, RedHill: (today) The annual Mirror Ball Awards acknowledge members of the LGBTIQA+ community in Durban for their social contribution to our society. An evening of fun and entertainment with stand-up comedian Annie Botha as MC, and the ever popular DJ Big Fun on the decks. From 7.30pm. Tickets R70 from Quicket. Alliance Française: (today and tomorrow) My French Film Festival, the online French-language film festival, is back with a selection of feature and short films from the most prestigious international film festivals. Twenty-nine films offer equal representation (16 of the 29 films are directed or co-directed by women), reflecting the diversity of voices in French-language cinema. All films are subtitled in English. Until February 13. See https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EIjSnOOrmKs