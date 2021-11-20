What’s on: A feast of talent in the run-up to Christmas

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) Fun and safe family outing in the country from 6.30am to 12.30pm with full Covid-19 protocols. Fresh produce, crafts, ready-made foods, decor items, furniture, pet products, outdoor goods, nursery and jewellery. Call 031 777 4686. Musgrave Market: (today) Under the trees at Berea Park for good food, good music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

uMhlanga Antiques Fair: (tomorrow) Top antiques and collectables fair with a range of treasures and collectables from yesteryear. uMhlanga Centre, Ridge Road from 9am to 2pm. Call Rod at 084 548 0366. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Relaxed family market at the Golden Hours School, from 10am to 2pm. All Covid-19 protocols in place. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Mothwa Mini Market: In aid of fund-raising for the Mothwa Tray Bank, join the fun with music, food and numerous stalls to browse on November 26 from 5pm to 9pm. At the Windsor Tennis Club, opp Glenwood Boys’ High School. Actor and director Steven Stead appears in the cabaret Once Upon at Tune at the Rhumbelow this weekend. Shows Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Back by popular demand is the cabaret Once Upon a Tune starring Steven Stead with Evan Roberts on piano. Tickets R180 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Playhouse Drama: (today) Bollywood Song and Dance encompasses the glitz and glamour of the Indian film industry, with a six-piece band and 12 dancers. At 6pm. Tickets R100 from Webtickets.

Rhumbelow, Northlands: (today) The Gee Jays present Saddle Up Rock, an eclectic mix of Country and Western and Rock n Roll classics. At 7pm. Tickets R160, Northlands Bowling Club Members R130, call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Rhumbelow, Durban: Rhumbelow Classics Cinema features The King and I recorded live at London’s Palladium. November 23-24 and 30 and December 1 at 6.30pm. Tickets R100 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Club Altitude: The Puppet Porn Show is a cabaret from the original “Daddy of the Adult Pantos”, Peter Court. More sass than smut; more raunchy than rude. Seating is at tables of 4, 6 or 8. Bring picnic basket/snacks. Cash bar available. November 25-28 at 7.30pm. Tickets R100 at Quicket.

Crawford College La Lucia: The classic Christmas ballet The Nutcracker by KZN Performers (Youth Ballet), choreographed by Robin van Wyk. December 8-10 at 7pm and 11-12 at 2pm. Tickets R205 from Webtickets. Izulu Theatre, Sibaya: Beauty & the Beast by the Break-Thru Dance Co & Academy. Ballet, contemporary, krump, tap and hip-hop. November 26 at 6.30pm, 27 at 2pm and 6pm, and 28 at noon and 4pm. Tickets R160 from Webtickets. The Cottage Restaurant & Bar, Pennington: Award- winning actress, director and writer, Lizz Meiring performs Stories of Beauty, comical incidents, rare rituals, love affairs and unique characters. November 30 at 5pm. Tickets R125 from Webtickets.

Comedian David Kau is performing in uMhlanga this evening. Comedy Protea Hotel Fire & Ice, uMhlanga: (today) Comedian David Kau in action live in uMhlanga. No under 16s. Today at 7.30pm, tomorrow at 6pm. Tickets R180 from Quicket. Club Altitude: (tomorrow) The Two Guns of Comedy special with Mmangaliso Mhlongo and Kedibone Mulaudzi. One night only tomorrow. Doors open at 6.30pm, show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets R60 (R100 couples) from Quicket.co.za or via WhatsApp on 064 476 9533. The Riverside Hotel: Top comedians Cyril Basker, with Kamz Govender, Andrew Hughes and Annie Botha. November 28 at 7pm. No under 18s. Tickets R130 from Webtickets.

Style and Grace Conference Centre, Newcastle: Comedy with AmaWele AseChesterville and friends on December 3 at 7pm. Tickets R200 from Webtickets. Durban North Conference Centre: Ladies Night with Bash with Tash including comedy, dancers and a live DJ. No under 18s. December 4 from 7.30pm to 11pm. Tickets from R185 at Quicket. Music Westville Theatre Club: (today) Nibs van der Spuy and Guy Buttery perform live. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm show. Bring picnic baskets and wine. Tickets R180 from Quicket.

Durban Jewish Centre: (tomorrow) Friends of Music present 19th century works performed by pianist Andrew Warburton and violinist Ralitza Macheva at 3pm.Tickets are R100 (members) and R120 (non-members) must be prebooked via [email protected] or call 071 505 1021 or 083 253 7935. The Barnyard Theatre: (tomorrow) Spirit of African Soul Bongeziwe Mabandla in a single concert in Durban at 7.30pm. Tickets R250 from Quicket. Ngodini bunduz, Eshowe: Buskers at Bunduz is a family friendly weekend with a market, local live acts, drumming and dancing around the fire. November 26 from 5pm, November 27 from 9am. Tickets R250-R430 from Webtickets.

Wushwini Pan African Centre: DJ Muntu; Msizi Shembe and Sentle Lehoko perform in Soul Sessions overlooking the beauty of KwaNgcolosi and the Inanda Dam. November 27 from 2pm. Tickets R100-R250 at Webtickets. Willow Way Manor: Outdoor music event featuring Matt Gardiner, Angus and Tanner Wareham, followed by DJ Russ Whiteley. Bring your own blankets and camp chairs. Food and drinks on sale and licensed bars on site. November 28 from 11am. Tickets R100 from Quicket. Angels Way Farm, Eston: A new weekend music festival in the KZN countryside. The Seaweed Music Festival from December 3 to 5 offers an awesome line-up including The Black Cat Bones, Riaan Smit (Crimson House), Angus, Broken Advocate, The Black Lapels, among others. Bars, food stalls, yoga classes, swimming pool, fun trail run. Grassed general camping with hot showers. Tickets from www.quicket.co.za. Call 082 892 6176 or visit www.c-weed.com

St Thomas Church, Berea: Lyric soprano Sizu Stengel and pianist Andrew Warburton give a concert of songs by Puccini, Verdi, Mozart, Rachmaninoff, Liszt and Poulenc on December 5 at 11.30am. Tickets R80/ concessions R60. Art KZNSA Gallery: This Must Be The Place is a solo exhibition by Georgina Gratrix. Until November 28. Elizabeth Gordon Gallery: (today) Zimbabwean artist, Virginia Tayengwa’s Rural Living works. Call 031 303 8133.

The Green Gallery: (today) The Green Gallery has a new selection of paintings by Justin Mashora, Janine Jollands and Linda Lemon. New sculptures by Owen Llewellyn Davies and Sarah Richards. Early Christmas shopping offers. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. The Gallery: With the African Arts Centre, new artists, and well known artists from KZN feature. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (today) Hike at Highstakes. Early start at 11am, hike to the gorge and waterfall. Take the Cato Ridge turn-off and turn left at the top of the off-ramp. Follow the Highstakes signs. Call David at 072 615 0559.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Events Gateway Cinema: (tomorrow) Action in Autism will host a special screening of the award-winning film The Reason I Jump based on the book by Japanese Naoki Higashida, who is autistic, and was 13 at the time of writing. This will be a fund-raiser for the organisation which supports autistic people and their families. The screening is at 4.45pm. Tickets R120 from 031 563 3039 or [email protected] Alliance Française: This month’s Cine Club features actor Gerard Depardiue with the screening of Le Dernier Metro on November 24 at 5.30pm. Entrance free.

Morningside Sports Club: Outdoor movie night screening Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Food stalls available, picnic baskets welcome. November 27 at 7pm. Tickets R50 from Quicket. Sutton Park: The Durban Dessert Festival from November 26-28 is a family friendly celebration featuring delectable desserts and food stands, live music and DJs and Instagram walls. November 26 from 4pm to 9pm, 27 from 11am to 9pm, and 28 from 11am to 7pm. Tickets from R60 at Quicket. Golden Horse Casino, Pietermaritzburg: The PMB Gin and Rum Experience supported by Hall & Bramley, a day out for cocktail lovers. Also artisanal food stalls, local music. Strictly over 18s. November 27 from noon. Tickets R160 from Webtickets.