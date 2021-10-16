What’s On: Cabaret time in Durban

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) Fun and safe family outing in the country from 6.30am to 12.30pm. Fresh produce, crafts, ready-made foods, decor items, furniture, pet products, outdoor goods, nursery and jewellery. Call 031 777 4686. Musgrave Market: (today) Under the trees at Berea Park for good food, good music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

uMhlanga Antiques Fair: (tomorrow) KZN’s premier antiques fair for a great selection of antiques, collectables and retro items from the grand to the quirky. From 9am to 2pm at the uMhlanga Centre, Ridge Road, uMhlanga. Call Rod at 084 548 0366. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Relaxed family market at the Golden Hours School, from 10am to 2pm. All Covid-19 protocols in place. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Cabaret and Beyond features Amanda Kunene, Lyle Buxton, Sam Landers and Tshepo Kcokoane at the Seabrookes Theatre. Shows Rhumbelow, Tina’s: (today and tomorrow) Catch The Great British Revolution ‒ Britannia Waives the Rules from Barry Thomson and The Reals. Today and October 22 to 23 at 6.30pm, tomorrow and October 24 at 2pm. Tickets from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Rhumbelow, Durban: Synchronicity ‒ A tribute to the music of Sting and The Police stars Marion Loudon, Grant Halliday, Keith Fordyce, Neil Ford and Ross Tapson. Today at 6.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 78636 or email [email protected] Rhumbelow, Durban: (today) Rhumbelow Classic Cinema has a Shakespeare Season screening productions from the Royal Shakespeare Company recorded live at Stratford-Upon-Avon. Ends Monday. Shows at 9.30am and 1.30pm. Full programme at https://bit.ly/Rhumbelow. Tickets R100. must be pre-booked. Booking at Computicket or email [email protected] or call 082 499 8636.

Seabrookes Theatre: (today and tomorrow) The inaugural Cabaret and Beyond brings fresh new musical theatre to Durban with a collection of songs from humorous and topical to serious and reflective. Directed by Steven Stead, starring Amanda Kunene, Sam Landers, Lyle Buxton and Tshepo Kcokoane. October 16 at 7pm, 17 at 11am, 22 to 23 at 7pm and 24 at 11am. Tickets R70 to R100 at Webtickets. Rhumbelow, Durban: Rhumbelow Classics Cinema features Three Tenors: Voices for Eternity, from October 18 to 20 at 6.30pm. Starring Luciano Pavarotti, José Carreras and Plácido Domingo, it celebrates their historic debut at the ancient baths of Caracalla on the eve of the 1990 Football World Cup Final. Tickets are R100 and must be pre-booked. Booking at Computicket or email [email protected] or call 082 499 8636. Rhumbelow, Northlands: Presents The Glitter Girls starring Lisa Bobbert, Liesl Coppin and Marion Loudon on October 23 at 6.30pm. Tickets R160/ Northlands Bowling Club members R130 from Computicket or email [email protected] or call 082 499 8636.

Seabrookes Theatre: KickstArt’s production of Sylvia, a romantic comedy about a man… and his dog returns from October 28 to November 14 with shows running Thursday to Saturday at 7pm; Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2.30pm. Directed by Peter Court. Tickets R175/ pensioners R160 from Computicket. Comedian Cyril Basker is joined by Nonto R and Darrien Asbury at the Riverside this month. Comedy Riverside Hotel: Comedy night @ The Riverside sees host Cyril Basker joined by Nonto R and Darrien Asbury. No under 18. October 30 at 7pm. Tickets R130 from Webtickets. St Annes Guest House: Mo Vawda presents Laughter in the Garden with six of his funniest friends in an outdoor comedy event. November 6 at 7.30pm. Tickets R120 to R180 from Webtickets.

Andrea Balocco on trombone, Cathy Peacock trumpet, Kirsten Sayers on clarinet and Jeff Robinson on sax in The Best of Platform Jazz at the Jewish Club later this month. Music Alliance Française: (today) Music in the Garden features the KZNPO performing a selection of pieces by French composers. Starts at 3pm. Tickets R100 towards the society’s refugee programme. Tickets must be reserved from [email protected] Shongweni Polo Fields: Music up the Hill starring Matthew Mole supported by musicians all in a picturesque setting. Fully stocked bars and food stalls. All entrants will require a full price ticket, including children. October 24 from noon. Tickets R200 from Webtickets. The Litchi Orchard, Ballito: Music at the Orchard features Jeremy Loops and some of SA's top artists make for a relaxing day out. The Shed restaurant and artisanal food vendors will be open. No chairs or umbrellas. October 30 from noon to 6pm. Tickets R250 at Webtickets.

KZNSA Gallery: Acclaimed musicians Guy Buttery and Nibs van der Spuy in an exclusive concert under the stars. October 28 at 6pm. Arts Café bar and special menu available from 5pm. Tickets R150 from Quicket or call 031 277 1700. Durban Jewish Centre: Friends of Music present The Best Of Platform Jazz. Leading the band is Cathy Peacock on trumpet, with Andrea Balocco on trombone, Kirsten Sayers on clarinet, Jeff Robinson on sax and flute, top jazz drummer Bruce Baker, Melvin Peters on piano and Andreas Kappen on bass. Joining them will be singers Shelley McLean Downham, Natalie Rungan and Grant Bell. Seating at tables of 10 so patrons may bring picnics and drinks. Doors open at 2pm for 2.30pm start. Tickets R100 members/ R120 for non-members from Cathy at 082 349 8362. Booking is essential. Works by Georgina Gratrix at the KZNSA. Art KZNSA Gallery: This Must Be The Place is a solo exhibition by Georgina Gratrix whose playfully grotesque portraits and still lifes feature thickly impastoed surfaces, a bright, saturated palette, and expressive faces and figures. Until November 11.

Elizabeth Gordon Gallery: (today) Zimbabwean artist Virginia Tayengwa’s Rural Living works, which are enchanting depictions of daily activities, chores and playtime in Zimbabwe. Call 031 303 8133. The Green Gallery: (today) Marion Townsend displays a new selection of her landscapes and building paintings. Also artists Coral Spencer, Makiwa Mutomba, Andy Anderson and Sculptures by Owen Llewellyn Davies and Sarah Richards. Flanders Boutique Mall, Flanders Drive, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. Durban Art Gallery: Revelations, a visual dialogue between two generations of South African documentary photographers: Cedric Nunn and Samora Chapman, whose work exposes people’s daily struggles and triumphs in KZN. Until November 10.

The Gallery, Ballito: Collaborating with the African Arts Centre, an array of visual arts from well known artists and introducing new artists. Call 072 245 8691. Alliance Française: Innocence of Childhood is a solo exhibition by self-taught artist Sibusiso Makhunga. Until October 16, 11am to 6pm. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) Away hike this weekend, but at 2pm on October 24 hike Roosfontein Nature Reserve from Westville prison. Easy hike, mostly shaded and suitable for beginners. Call David at 072 615 0559.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Events Centre for Creative Arts: (today) Final day of the Poetry Africa Festival with South African poet, playwright and producer, Siphokazi Jonas the featured poet in a festival themed Unmute: Power to the Poet. Free at www.facebook.com/poetryafrica and www.youtube.com/centreforcreativearts Alliance Française: Cineclub this week takes in the 2017 drama La Villa (House by the Sea) where three siblings gather by their father's side for his last days. Directed by Robert Guédiguian. October 20 at 6pm.