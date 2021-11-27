What’s On: Dance, laugh, sing

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) Fun and safe family outing in the country from 6.30am to 12.30pm. Fresh produce, crafts, ready-made foods, decor items, furniture, pet products, outdoor goods, nursery and jewellery. Call 031 777 4686. Musgrave Market: (today) Under the trees at Berea Park for good food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Durban Vintage Market: (today) Monthly market celebrating all things vintage ‒ clothing, jewellery, decor and collectables, plus anything fun and quirky. The Dolos, 5 Southampton Row, Point, from 10am to 3pm. Parking at uShaka. Call Gabby at 078 583 5517. Golden Hours: (today) Special month-end crafts and collectables market. Handmade items, treasures, food stalls and music. From 10am to 2pm. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Relaxed family market at the Golden Hours School, from 10am to 2pm. All Covid-19 protocols in place. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. La Lucia Antiques Fair: Christmas edition of this premier antique fair for beautiful and decorative items. Treasures to suit all pockets. La Lucia Mall, December 5 from 9am to 3pm. Call Sandy on 082 705 4882. The Dingalings will be performing their Christmas extravaganza Dingle Bells at the iZulu theatre, Sibaya, in December. Shows Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Starman ‒ A Tribute to the Music of David Bowie features Ross Tapson, Grant Halliday, Neil Ford, Marion Loudon and David Langley. Today at 7pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R180 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

On Stage at Altitude: (today and tomorrow) The Puppet Porn Show, a naughty but nice cabaret from Peter Court. Seating is at tables of 4, 6 or 8. Bring picnic basket/snacks. Cash bar. Starts at 7.30pm. Tickets R100 at Quicket. Izulu Theatre, Sibaya: (today and tomorrow) Beauty & the Beast by the Break-Thru Dance Co & Academy offers a kaleidoscope of dance from ballet, contemporary, krump, tap and hip-hop. Today at 2pm and 6pm, and tomorrow at noon and 4pm. Tickets R160 from Webtickets. Rhumbelow, Durban: Rhumbelow Classics Cinema features The King and I recorded live at London’s Palladium. November 30 and December 1 at 6.30pm. Tickets R100 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Crawford College La Lucia: The Nutcracker is brought to you by KZN Performers (Youth Ballet) with professional guest artists from Cape Town and Durban, choreographed by Robin van Wyk. December 8-10 at 7pm and 11-12 at 2pm. Tickets R205 from Webtickets. The Cottage Restaurant & Bar, Pennington: Award-winning actress Liz Meiring performs Stories of Beauty which shows the history of beauty is not only skin deep. November 30 at 5pm. Tickets R125 from Webtickets. On Stage at Altitude: Actress Liz Meiring performs her hilarious one-woman show Kameras, Konserte en Kleedkamers. In Afrikaans. December 1 at 7.30. Tickets R150 from Quicket.

iZulu Thatre, Sibaya: The Dingalings ‒ Henry Ramkissoon, Koobeshen Naidoo and Satchu Annamalai ‒ in their latest zany comedy and music show Dingel Bells. Fridays to Sundays December 3-19 at 7.30pm, 5.30pm Sundays. Tickets at Computicket. On Stage at Altitude: Durban’s adult pantomime is back with Peter Pan. Starring Wonder Ndlovu, Darryn King, Spindile Khuzwayo, Chaunees Bokaba and Thomie Holtz­hausen. No under 18s. Seating at tables for 4/6/8. December 8-30 at 6.30pm. Tickets R150 from Quicket. Playhouse, Drama: Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs is a pantomime featuring dancing dwarfs, mysterious mirrors, spectacular sets, special effects, toe-tapping tunes, hilarious humour and unforgettable magic. Directed by Steven Stead. December 18-30 at 2pm and 6pm. Tickets R100-R150 from Webtickets.

Playhouse, Opera: Joburg Ballet brings to sparkling life one of the most popular classical ballets, The Nutcracker. December 18 at 2pm and 6pm, 19 at 2pm. Tickets R120 from Webtickets. Comedian Sifiso Nene will perform in his home town, Empangeni, this week. Comedy The Riverside Hotel: (tomorrow) An evening of laughs with host Cyril Basker, and Kamz Govender, Andrew Hughes and Annie Botha. At 7pm. No under 18s. Tickets R130 from Webtickets. Empangeni Country Club: Award-winning comedian Sifiso Nene brings his comedy friends to his hometown of Empangeni on December 2. Features Simphiwe Shembe, Nonto R, Simunye and more. Starts 7:30pm. Tickets R180 from Webtickets.

Style and Grace Conference Centre, Newcastle: Comedy with AmaWele AseChesterville and friends on December 3 at 7pm. Tickets R200 from Webtickets. Sibaya Theatre: Stand-up comics Arnot Payne, Kevin Stoffels and friends in their Laughter Squared act. December 3-5 at 7.30pm, 5.30pm Sunday. Tickets from Computicket.. Durban North Conference Centre: Ladies Night with Bash with Tash including comedy, dancers and a live DJ. No under 18s. December 4 from 7.30pm to 11pm. Tickets from R185 at Quicket.

Music Wushwini Pan African Centre: (today) DJ Muntu; Msizi Shembe and Sentle Lehoko perform in Soul Sessions overlooking the Inanda Dam. From 2pm. Tickets R100-R250 at Webtickets. The Westville Warehouse: (today) The Aftermath is hosting our terrifying event inspired by Halloween. Music from Park Town Alt and Veranda Panda. Tickets R60 from Webtickets. Willow Way Manor: (tomorrow) Outdoor music featuring Matt Gardiner, Angus and Tanner Wareham, followed by DJ Russ Whiteley. Bring blankets and camp chairs. Food and drinks on sale and licensed bars. From 11am. Tickets R100 from Quicket.

Durban Country Club: Music on the Lawn brings you an 80s revival with Major Tom. Dress in your best 80s gear and bring your own chairs and blankets. Snacks and beverages on sale. December 5 from 3pm to 6pm (access from 2pm). Tickets R100. Cashless facility. DLI Hall: Carols & Kilts with Durban Caledonian Society Pipe Band and friends. Medley of Christmas carols arranged for the Highland bagpipe, Irish and Highland dancing and a rendition of Robert Burns’ Address To A Haggis. December 5 from 2pm to 4pm. Tickets adults R90, pensioners R50, children under 12 free at Quicket. Angels Way Farm, Eston: The Seaweed Music Festival from December 3 to 5 with an awesome line-up of The Black Cat Bones, Riaan Smit (Crimson House), Angus, Broken Advocate, The Black Lapels, Tiaan, Gavin Ferguson, Lost Youth and Black Wiskey, among others. Also bars, food stalls, yoga classes, swimming pool. Tickets from www.quicket.co.za. Call 082 892 6176 or visit www.c-weed.com.

St Thomas Church, Berea: Lyric soprano Sizu Stengel and pianist Andrew Warburton give a concert of songs by Puccini, Verdi, Mozart, Rachmaninoff, Liszt and Poulenc on December 5 at 11.30am. Tickets R80/ concessions R60. Art KZNSA Gallery: This Must Be The Place is a solo exhibition by Georgina Gratrix. Ends tomorrow. Elizabeth Gordon Gallery: (today) Catch Zimbabwean artist, Virginia Tayengwa’s Rural Living works. Call 031 303 8133.

The Green Gallery: (today) New selection of paintings by Justin Mashora, Janine Jollands and Linda Lemon. New sculptures by Owen Llewellyn Davies and Sarah Richards. Special offers for early Christmas shopping. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. The Gallery: With the African Arts Centre: an array of visual arts introducing new artists, and well known artists from KZN. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park to new waterfall trails. Gate entrance at R30. Pizzas and beer after. Meet at the restaurant. Call David at 072 615 0559.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Events Morningside Sports Club: (today) Outdoor movie night showing Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Food stalls, or picnic baskets welcome. Starts at 7pm. Tickets R50 from Quicket. Sutton Park: (today and tomorrow) The Durban Dessert Festival is a family friendly celebration of Durban’s sweetest treats. Today 11am to 9pm, and tomorrow 11am to 7pm. Tickets from R60 at Quicket.

Golden Horse Casino, Pietermaritzburg: (today) The PMB Gin and Rum Experience is perfect for cocktail lovers. Also artisanal food stalls, top local music. Strictly over 18s. From noon. Tickets R160 from Webtickets. Berea Bowling Club: (tomorrow) The Durban Caledonian Society will hold a St Andrew’s Day Lunch at 12.30pm for 1pm. A pipe band will play. R40 and visitors welcome. Bring your own food, but a cash bar is available. Call Molly on 067 269 9442. Cotswold Downs, Hillcrest: Dingo’s Wildlife Club run by conservationist Dingo Dinkelman, is a lot of fun for children learning about nature. Open to children aged 5 to 12 on December 4 and 5 from 9am to 3pm. R300 a day or R500 for both. Email [email protected]

St Agnes Church, Kloof: The CubeCo Summer Warm-Up cubing competition is the first official WCA speed-cubing competition since March 2020. Five events throughout the day. Limit to 75 competitors. December 4 from 8am to 5.30pm. Tickets R275 from Quicket. Spectators free. See https://cubeco.co.za/pages/cubeco-summer-warmup. Suncoast Casino: Heels and Wheels motor show for the family. Entertainment and shopping with more than 100 exhibitors. December 4 from 9am to 6pm. Tickets from R50 at Quicket. Animal Anti-Cruelty League: A Christmas Hat Dog Walk at the league’s headquarters in the Leckhampton Valley, 15 minutes from Hillcrest. If you don’t have a dog, you can walk one of theirs. Food and beverages on sale, lucky draw and live music. December 4 from 8am to 10pm. Tickets R50 in advance, R60 on the day. Children and dogs free. email [email protected] or call call 031 736 9093