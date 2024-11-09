Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Spend time with family (pets included) and friends outdoors. Live music on the main stage from 10am to 1pm. Traders sell everything from fresh produce and deli food to arts and crafts. Walk the short nature trail or have a zipline adventure. Open rain or shine, and wheelchair accessible. Every Saturday 7am to 1pm.

Musgrave Market: (today) Head to Berea Park for food, music, arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants and second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm. Glenwood Street Market: (today) Community market with organic​ produce, sourdough loaves, sauces and pickles, books, records, movies, coffee, cakes and so on. 106 Bulwer Road, 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) Community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-made sauces, decor, jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, 9am to 2pm.

Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) More than 150 traders offer fresh farm produce, cut flowers and a nursery, retail, fashion, kids’ entertainment, art, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. 7am to 2pm. Harlequins Flea Market: (today) Every Saturday from 8am to 1pm, with stalls selling pre-loved items, crafts, food and more. New vendors welcome. WhatsApp 083 595 7033 or email [email protected]. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, bead work, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday from 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call 082 829 0059.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School, 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call 083 262 3693. Macnut Farm, Assagay: (tomorrow) Fresh produce market for locals to buy and sell home-grown produce, 11am to 2pm. Sunday lunch, drinks and bar. Call 031 765 2572 or 074 603 0000. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Theatre Rhumbelow Theatre, Northlands Bowling Club: Devin Gray’s How To Get Away With Marriage (a comedy of life, love and lemons) November 22 and 23 at 7.30pm. Tickets R200. Booking essential. Booking through 082 499 8636, email [email protected] or Webtickets. Music

Wild Coast Sun: (today) Bringing Bollywood to the Wild Coast with The Big Bangra at 9pm. Tickets R100 per person at the door. No children permitted Playhouse Opera: KZN Philharmonic Spring Season third and final concert on Thursday, November 14 at 7pm. Under the baton of Scottish conductor Rory Macdonald, world renowned Russian American classical pianist Olga Kern will perform the evening’s centre piece: Tchaikovsky Concerto, Piano, No.1, Op.23, B-flat minor. The programme opens with the overture of Gioachino Rossini’s final Italian opera, Semiramide; and closes with the three-movement work for orchestra by Jean Sibelius Symphony No.3, Op.52, C Major. There are buses from Caister Lodge; Westville Senior; St Agnes Kloof; Grace Church uMhlanga. Book through Quicket/subscribers’ book through KZNPO offices. No public morning rehearsals. KZN Philharmonic Season tickets, and bookings for individual concerts, are available at Quicket outlets. For more information call 031 369 9438, email [email protected] or visit www.kznphil.org.za Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Only in it For The Money with Robin Auld, Saturday, November 9 at 7.30pm and Sunday, November 10 at 2pm. An evening of songs and stories on a guided tour through his 40 years of songwriting including his 2022 album The Everlovin’ Wind. Tickets R180. Booking through 082 499 8636, email [email protected] or Webtickets.

Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre, UKZN: Presents Retro Fest until November 17. The best of the 80s festivals is a glorious party tribute show with live, mixed music and comedy, by Macbob (Lisa Bobbert and Aaron McIlroy). Booking is through Webtickets. Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: Unforgettable musical experience as Evan Cullum, one of Durban's most versatile and dynamic pianists, takes the stage in Piano Man: A Tribute to Elton John and Piano Legends. Greatest hits of some of the world’s most iconic pianists, including Ray Charles, Bruce Hornsby, Jerry Lee Lewis, Billy Joel, and, of course, Elton John. Friday, November 22 at 7.30pm; Saturday (sold out), Sunday November 24 at 2pm. Tickets R200. Booking essential through 082 499 8636, email [email protected] or Webtickets. Art

KZNSA (KwaZulu-Natal Society of Arts): A Luta Continua, the Constitutional Court Art Collection, comes to the KZNSA reflecting on 30 years of democracy until tomorrow, November 10. Taking its title from the Thomas Mulcaire 2003 light artwork, now permanently installed in the Constitutional Court’s foyer, this Constitutional Court Art Collection (CCAC) exhibition explores the interconnectedness of art and justice, human rights and democracy, at this key moment in South Africa’s history and future. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm, hike High Stakes Amble Farmland, quad bike trails and the wilds. Take the Cato Ridge turnoff and turn left at the top of the off-ramp. Follow the High Stakes signs, turn right on to dirt road and right up the concrete strip driveway. Contact David at 072 615 0559. Wednesdays at 8am at Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park for relaxed hikes for all levels of fitness. WhatsApp Mandy at 083 235 6123.

Recycles Group: Welcome to meet at 9am on Tuesdays at the Mini Town car park on North Beach for a safe and casual approx 20km ride on the promenade. Good exercise, socialisation and a breakfast option afterwards. Contact Ian on 083 675 2125 Mountain Biking Rides: Saturdays at 6am, meet at Dura Cycles, Uvongo. Call 039 315 7359.