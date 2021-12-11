What’s On: Fun and merriment

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) Fun and safe family outing in the country from 6.30am to 12.30pm with full Covid-19 protocols. Fresh produce, crafts, ready-made foods, decor items, furniture, pet products, outdoor goods, nursery and jewellery. Call 031 777 4686.

Musgrave Market: (today) Under the trees at Berea Park for good food, good music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm. I heart Market: (today) On the lawns outside Moses Mabhida Stadium. Locally designed, produced and great quality fashion, jewellery, home decor, kiddies wear, plants, natural skincare, deli goods, accessories, vintage collectables, art, ceramics and delicious foods. From 8.30am to 2pm. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Relaxed family market at the Golden Hours School, from 10am to 2pm. All Covid-19 protocols in place. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Windermere Antiques Fair: Special Christmas Market on December 16 at the Windermere Centre, 8.30am-4.30pm with a wide selection of antiques, vintage and collectables including porcelain, glass, crystal, jewellery, silver, records, books, paintings, linen, old toys. Call Helen Clementz on 084 241 0241. Durban Vintage Market: Monthly market celebrating all things vintage ‒ clothing, jewellery, decor and collectables, plus anything fun and quirky. December 18 at The Dolos, 5 Southampton Row, Point, 10am-3pm. Parking at uShaka. Call Gabby at 078 583 5517.

The Flatfoot Dance company performs in Earth Rhythms at the KZNSA this evening. Shows KZNSA: (today) ​​Durban’s Flatfoot Dance Company in a family-friendly celebration of rhythm with Earth Rhythms. Also features Durban poet Ongezwa Mbele whose rhythmic spoken words weave a connection. At 6.30pm. Tickets R100 must be pre-booked from [email protected] Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) The Chain ‒ The Fleetwood Mac Story by The Reals, December 11 and 17-18 at 7pm, December 12 and 19 at 2pm. Tickets R180 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Crawford College La Lucia: (today and tomorrow) Classic Christmas ballet The Nutcracker from KZN Performers (Youth Ballet) with professional guest artists from Cape Town and Durban. At 2pm. Tickets R205 from Webtickets. On Stage at Altitude: (today and tomorrow) Durban’s adult pantomime is the classic tale of Peter Pan, starring Wonder Ndlovu, Darryn King; Spindile Khuzwayo; Chaunees Bokaba and Thomie Holtz­hausen. Bring your own picnic but cash bar is available. No under 18s. Seating at tables for 4/6/8. Until December 30 at 6.30pm. Tickets R150 from Quicket. Rhumbelow, Tina’s: (today and tomorrow) Wish you Were Here, the music of Pink Floyd starring Ross Tapson, Grant Halliday, David Langley, Neil Ford and Johan van der Molen. Today at 7.30pm, 2pm tomorrow. Tickets R180 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Rhumbelow, Durban: The Classics Cinema presents An American in Paris – a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical. December 14 and 15 at 2pm and 6.30pm. Tickets R100 at Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Rhumbelow Durban: Classics Cinema presents Christmas with André starring André Rieu and his orchestra. December 20-21 at 2pm and 6.30pm. Tickets R100 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Playhouse Drama: Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs, a traditional pantomime featuring dancing dwarfs, special effects, toe-tapping tunes, humour and magic. Directed by Steven Stead. December 18-30 at 2pm and 6pm. Tickets R100-R150 from Webtickets.

Playhouse Opera: Joburg Ballet brings sparkling life to one of the most popular classical ballets, The Nutcracker. December 18 at 2pm and 6pm, 19 at 2pm. Tickets R120 from Webtickets. Stable Theatre: Johannes Nkosi Street, Greyville: The Greatness Is Within You, a musical production about a talented young girl from KwaMashu who is abused by the people she loves. December 22 and 23 at 2pm and 6pm. Tickets R100-R150 from Webtickets Comedy

Wild Coast Sun: (today) A night of fun and laughter featuring some of SA’s funniest comedians. Catch Tsoro, Gap & Salad, Moemish, Master, Qatha and Bhabha. At 7.30pm. Tickets R150 from Webtickets. Jazz guitarist Bheki Khoza plays at the Luthuli Museum in Groutville today. Music The Cottage Restaurant, Pennington: (today) Krismas Kêrels with The Gee Jays ‒ Marion Loudon, Grant Bell and John Didlick ‒ in a Christmas themed cabaret show of fun, laughter, gags and music. Bring your own chairs or picnic blankets, food and drink stalls will be available. From 1pm. Tickets R150 from Webtickets.

The Luthuli Museum, Groutville: (today) Legendary left handed jazz guitarist Bheki Khoza in concert at 2pm. Tickets R40 from Webtickets. Wushwini Pan African Centre: (tomorrow) Award-winning Mbuso Khoza in Jazz. From 2pm. Tickets R100 from Webtickets. Ammazulu Garden and Sculpture Precinct, Kloof: (tomorrow) Concert of Afro Jazz with performances from talented singer and trombone player Siya Makuzeni and her trio. Also featuring Zulu and jazz guitar maestro, Bheki Khosa and his band. The Bheki Khosa Trio will also feature jazz singer Xolisa Dlamini and Zimbabwean singer and imbira player Hope Masike, and poets Thando Fuze, Sindiswa Lady Africa Zulu and Luleka Mhlanzi. From 2pm. Tickets R120-150 from Webtickets.

The Litchi Orchard, Salt Rock: Music at the Orchard features Matthew Mole on December 16 from 2pm. The Shed restaurant and artisanal food vendors, so no own food or drink allowed. Also, no chairs or umbrellas. Tickets R250 from Webtickets. Wushwini Pan African Centre: Njabulo Ntaka performs a night of Afro Soul Music. December 17 from 2pm. Tickets R50 on Webtickets. St Thomas' Anglican Church, Berea: Advent music for trumpet and organ features Jonas Brolin on trumpet and Margrit Deppe on organ. December 20 at 7.30pm. Tickets R120 from Webtickets.

Sugar Rush Park, Ballito: Africa Is Not A Jungle, the official Black Coffee tour. December 24 from noon. Tickets R300-R800 at Webtickets. BuzzArt21 is an ideal opportunity to find some unique Christmas gifts. Art KZNSA Gallery: BuzzArt21 runs until January 16 themed Care. Christmas shopping for locally produced, handmade, artisanal, unique, designs with care and attention to detail. Open Tuesday to Sunday.

The Green Gallery: (today) Just arrived featuring artists Shirley Brandon, Angelika Anastasis, Nicole Pletts, Andy Anderson and Penny Brown, including new sculptures by Owen Llewellyn Davies and Sarah Richards. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. The Gallery: With the African Arts Centre, introduces new artists and exhibits well known artists from KZN. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors

Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike upper Kloof Gorge from Acutt Road, Gillitts. Limited parking. Call David at 072 615 0559. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Events