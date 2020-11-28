What’s on in Durban

Art KZNSA Gallery: (today and tomorrow) Buzzart features an array of arts, crafts, and decor ideas for Christmas. This year’s theme looks at circular economy, aimed at eliminating waste and reducing the consumption of finite resources which supports the reuse, repair, refurbishment and recycling of goods. Also includes a pop-up charity store, and welcome donations of unwanted clothes, shoes or homeware. Until January 8. Open Tuesday to Sunday, 9am-3pm. Entrance free. Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) Fresh and artisanal foods, craft beers, the best local crafts and decor and local musicians. 6.30am-1pm. 031 777 4686. Durban Vintage Market: (today) An eclectic array of vintage clothing, jewellery, decor and homeware at Dolos, 5 Southampton Road, Point, 10am-2pm. Also included is the Sidehustle Market which features home-grown and home-made produce. Musgrave Market: (today) Craft and fashion, food, fresh produce, live music and a kiddie’s entertainment area under the trees of Berea Park. Wheelchair and pet friendly. 9am-2pm. Call Melissa at 073 625 6725. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) A relaxed family market under the mango trees at the Golden Hours School in Uitsig Road, Durban North. Live music and rides for the children. 9am-2pm. 083 262 3693.

Clansthal Market: Hosting two craft markets in December to support the Clansthal Conservancy and to keep the village and environment litter and alien plant-free. Catch the boutique seasonal craft market and enjoy a relaxing Sunday in a beautiful garden with a sea view on December 6 and 13, 9am-2pm at 111 Pig & Whistle Drive, Clansthal. Call Liz Cunningham at 083 556 8108.

Music

Music Revival: (today) Pianist Chris Duigan performs twice-weekly concerts on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 6pm. Screened live on his Facebook page from his home in Pietermaritzburg. Email [email protected] or WhatsApp 083 417 4473.

St Thomas Church, Berea: (tomorrow) The KZN Youth Orchestra chamber ensemble will present Spring Serenade featuring baroque, classical, rock and contemporary music. 11 am. Tickets R100/ R80 pensioners and students and must be pre-booked. Call Cathy Peacock at 082 349 8362.

Durban Jewish Centre: Friends of Music presents the Rising Stars concert which showcases the cream of the crop of KZN’s up and coming young performers on instruments including recorder, clarinet, piano, trombone and voice. December 6. 3pm. Tickets R70, R20 students must be pre-booked. Email [email protected] or call Keith Millar at0715051021 or Ros Conrad at 083 253 7935.

Shows

Seabrookes Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Aaron McIlroy’s new comedy hit Apology. When ad exec Danny accidentally unleashes the most politically insensitive song and dance act at a national peace conference, he goes into hiding at a rundown caravan park and is unexpectedly trapped in an extended lockdown with a right-wing resort manager. Ends tomorrow. Saturday at 7pm, Sunday at 3pm. Tickets R150 through Webtickets.

Rhumbelow, Northlands: (today) Learning to Fly starring Barry Thomson tracks the artists and songs that inspired him to become a musician, at 8pm. Tickets R160 (R140 pensioners/R130 Northlands members) must be pre-booked. Call Roland at 082 499 8636. Also at Rhumbelow Pietermaritzburg on Sunday at 2pm.

Rhumbelow, Umbilo: (today and tomorrow) 60s stars Dave Monks and Marion Loudon let the good times roll again with a collection of nostalgic and popular Sixties hits. Saturday at 7.30pm, Sunday at 7pm. Tickets R160 (R140 pensioners) must be pre-booked. Call Roland at 082 499 8636.

Rhumbelow, Tina’s: (today and tomorrow) Fortunate Son, a tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival features the Black Lapels transporting you back to the late 60s and early 70s. Saturday at 7.30pm, Sunday at 2pm. Tickets R160 or R640 for a table of four must be pre-booked. Call Roland at 082 499 8636.

Events

Phansi Museum: (today) Indigenous Saturdays are back from 9am to 2pm with pottery classes, guitar, fine arts, folklore, and arts and crafts classes. Parents can drop off their children for activities from 9am-2pm for R50. Call 031 206 2889

Cycle ride: A relaxed cycle ride every Tuesday at 9am on Durban's promenade. Meet at Mini Town car park for an interesting and safe cycle with a great group of people. Free. Call Ian at 083 675.2125

STAND Foundation JOMBA!: The newly launched Sustaining Theatre and Dance (STAND) Foundation in partnership with JOMBA! Premiers online four new screen dance works that have been created during this project on Thursday, December 3, at 7pm. The four young choreographers are Sabelo Cele, Pavishen Paideya, Kaldi Makutike, and Phumlani Mndebele. The four pieces are available free until December 18 at the JOMBA! YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/Jomba_Dance

Rhumbelow Theatre: The Durban International Blues Festival will feature two bands each night interspersed with audio visuals from international artists unable to join. Bands include Kingston Live, Sea Level, The Rorke Kemp Band, Bobby & The Dynamites, The Smokey Blues Train Blues Movement and Barry Thomson and the Reals. International artists include Liz Mandeville (US), Toronzo Cannon (USA), Fiona Boyes (Aus), Pat Savage (Canada), Charlie Love (A), Donna Herula (USA), Yamil Jacobo (Argentina). For full programme see www.durbanbluesfestival.co.za. December 4-5 at 7.15pm and December 6 at 1.45pm . Tickets R160 must be prebooked. E-mail [email protected] or at Computicket

