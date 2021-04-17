What’s on in Durban

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today). From 6.30am to 12.30pm with full Covid-19 protocols. Fresh produce, crafts, ready-made foods, decor items, furniture, pet products, outdoor goods, nursery and jewellery as well as a nature trail and great view points. Call 031 777 4686. Musgrave Market: (today) Under the trees at Berea Park for good food, good music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Relaxed family market at the Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. With all Covid-19 protocols and strict physical distancing in place. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Antiques Fair: (tomorrow) The monthly selection of top-class antiques and collectibles from dealers across KZN. From 9am to 2pm. Call Rod Hawkins at 084 548 0366 Clansthal Market: The autumn craft market to raise funds for the Clansthal conservancy features handmade crafts and home made food stalls in the beautiful garden of Keith and Liz Cunningham. April 25 from 9am to 2pm at 111 Pig & Whistle Drive, Clansthal. Call Liz at 083 556 8108.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Every Wednesday from 8am to noon in Autumn Drive, Prestondale. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Daryl Williams stars in Curry and Comedy at the Royal uShaka Hotel.

Shows

Old Mushroom farm, Howick: (today) Mayine, The Rain Queen is a mythical story about rain and responsible water use in a performance created, written and told by Makhubalo Ikaneng. Also April 24 at noon. Tickets R150 at Webtickets.

Old Mushroom Farm, Howick: (today) Kikiza Pride and Joy is a colourful one-woman show in which Nomusa Zondi reflects on wounded family pride and the joys of embracing her culture. The play is 95% English and 5% Zulu and is written and directed by Makhubalo Ikaneng. Also April 24 at 2pm. Tickets R150 at Webtickets.

Rhumbelow Durban: (today and tomorrow) The Reals ‒ Barry Thomson, Dawn Selby, Mali Sewell, Trevor Donjeany and guest guitarist Shaun Dragt ‒ present Tribute to the Travelling Wilburys’. Tickets R160 from Computicket or email Roland at [email protected]

Altitude: (tomorrow) Open mic comedy night every Sunday hosted by Friends of South African Comedy. Opens at 6pm, show at 7pm. Entry R30.

Rhumbelow, Tina’s: Aaron is Alive This Week! is lockdown comedy show for you by Mr Funny himself, Aaron McIlory. April 21 to 24 at 7.30pm, April 25 at 2pm. Tables of four only. Tickets R180 or R280 including dinner from Computicket or email Roland at [email protected]

Protea Hotel Fire & Ice, uMhlanga: Jokers Corner Night with your host Simphiwe Shembe and featuring Flymotion and Simunye Church Boy on April 29 at 7pm. Tickets R250 from Webtickets, R270 at the door.

Royal uShaka Hotel: Curry & Comedy has a smashing line-up with Spencer Govender and Darryl Williams on April 30 at 7pm. Also featuring Kams Govender, Mangaliso Mhlongo, Monde Blose and Thami Dhlamini. Tickets R100 from Webtickets, call Zane Ebrahim at 063 192 1834

Music

Chris Duigan in Concert: (today) Live broadcast online of many favourite classics at 6pm. See https://www.youtube.com/c/ChristopherDuigan

Friends of Music: (tomorrow) Pianist Christopher Duigan presents The Music of Frederic Chopin, including Etudes Op 10, Scherzo No 2, Ballade No 1, plus waltzes and nocturnes at 3pm at the Durban Jewish Centre. Tickets: R100 members, R120 non-members must be prebooked. Email [email protected]

Alliance Francaise: Abahambayo perform Zulu à Paris, a musical extravaganza, on April 24 April at 6pm. Abahambayo are Frankie Buthelezi on vocals, Nhlanhla Zondi on guitar and vocals, Barry Clausen on bass and Oudskül on percussion. They aim to preserve African folk music by fusing modern jazz and pop technique to appeal to almost everyone. Entrance R100 at the door.

Popsicle Lounge: Purple Rain Day promotes up-and-coming artists, musicians, rappers and fashion designers with a platform to showcase their talent. May 1 at 4pm. Tickets R100 at Webtickets.

Sugar Rush Park, Ballito: Pop diva PJ Powers will perform on May 24 from 1pm. Sugar Rush Park offers beautiful open grassed areas, kids zones, fully stocked bars, food stalls and more. Tickets Adults R140, kids 6- to 12 R80, Kids U6 R20 from Webtickets.

Shopping Queens by artist Hussein Salim at the Elizabeth Gordon Gallery.

Art

KZNSA Gallery: An exhibition Double Up featuring artists Alka Dass, Gift Banda, Laylaa Jacobs, Makhosi Ntshangase, Nivesh Rawatlal, Selloane Moeti, Simanga Zondo, Thembi Mthembu, Zama Ntshangase and Zwelinjani Radebe who have not been able to show their work since lockdown. Ends May 9.

Elizabeth Gordon Gallery: Featuring work which celebrate the African woman, by Hussein Salim. Call 031 303 8133.

The Green Gallery: Fresh collection of artworks by Nicole Pelts, Michelle Offerman, Nicky Firth, and Angelika Anastasis. Bronze sculptor Owen Llewellyn-Davies has just delivered two beautiful new dancers. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757.

Outdoors

Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike at Giba Gorge Hiking Park on another new trail. Beer and pizza afterwards. Call David at 072 615 0559.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.

Events

Alliance Francaise: Cine-Club features a selection of the nominated and award-winning French films of this year's edition of the César Award. On April 24, catch Un Fils directed by Mehdi Barsaoui. In the movie, a long-buried secret threatens a couple's future as their son awaits a liver transplant.

