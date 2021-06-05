What’s on in Durban

Markets

Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today). The market is open from 6.30am to 12.30pm with full Covid protocols in place. Expect fresh produce, crafts, ready-made foods, decor items, furniture, pet products, outdoor goods, nursery and jewellery as well as a nature trail and great view points to relax and take it all in. Call 031 777 4686.

Musgrave Market: (today) Under the trees at Berea Park for good food, good music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) The relaxed family market at the Golden Hours School opens from 10am to 2pm. All Covid-19 protocols and strict physical distancing will be adhered to. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693.

Umhlanga Farmers Market: Every Wednesday from 8am to noon in Autumn Drive, Prestondale. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Durban Vintage Market: Quirky vintage clothing and collectables at The Dolos, 5 Southampton Road, point on Saturday from 10am to 2pm. Safe parking in Ushaka.

Grant Bell, John Didlick and Marion Loudon star in Saddle Up and Rock at the Rhumbelow this weekend.

Shows

Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Saddle Up and Rock stars The Gee Jays – Grant Bell, John Didlick and Marion Loudon – in an eclectic mix of country and Western and rock n roll classics. Today at 7.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or email Roland at [email protected]

Rhumbelow, Northlands: Aaron is Alive This Weekend! offers some comic relief, laugh-a-minute humour. The lockdown comedy show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets R180, R160 Northlands Bowling Club Members from Computicket or email Roland at [email protected]

Rhumbelow, Tina’s: (today and tomorrow) I Love a Show Tune stars singer, actress, choir director and vocal coach Judith Hawthorn accompanied by Jacques Heyns on piano, celebrating her life in music with a dazzling array of classic Broadway songs. Today at 7.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or email Roland at [email protected]

Bash With Tash stars in an impressive line-up of comedians at Culture Restaurant in Umhlanga next weekend.

Comedy

Royal Ushaka Hotel: (today) Rooftop Comedy scene is back with a smashing line-up including Spencer Govender, Masood Boomguard, Bash with Tash, Mo Vawda, Kamz Govender and Monde Blose at 7pm. Tickets R100 from Webtickets or call Zane Ebrahim at 063 192 1834.

Altitude: (tomorrow) Open mic comedy night every Sunday hosted by Friends of South African Comedy. Opens at 6pm with the show at 7pm. Entry R30.

Culture Restaurant, Umhlanga: Friday Night Unwind with Chuckie who will host Andrew Hughes and Carvin H Goldstone in a mix of comedy and music on June 11 at 7.30pm. Tickets R150 at Webtickets.

Parable 13 will perform at Lindisfarne in Botha’s Hill next Sunday.

Music

St Thomas Church: (tomorrow) In a second recital, organist Dr Christopher Cockburn, will be performing on the newly refurbished 116-year-old Henry Willis organ at the Berea church at 3pm. The programme includes perennial favourites and pieces relevant to the organ’s illustrious past. Tickets R100, R80 pensioners and students, must be prebooked from the church office, mornings 031 201 2204 or WhatsApp Mervyn Payne at 082 706 4619. All funds go towards the refurbishment of the organ.

Durban Jewish Centre: (tomorrow) Friends of Music present the Durban City Orchestra under the baton of Lukele Temmingh in a programme of light and popular classics. Dylan Arslanian performs Mozart’s Piano Concerto No 21. Tickets R100 (members)/ R120 (non-members) must be pre-booked at [email protected] or call Keith at 071 505 1021.

Lindisfarne B&B, Botha’s Hill: Catch an outdoors winter garden concert in on June 13 from 10.30am. The concert is part of the Glow Tour with Parable Fifteen, performing with special guests Inter-Alia, and opening act, young up and coming singer/ songwriter Zazz. Special Guests include are husband and wife tea, Jane and Paul Cadow. Gates open at 10.30am with the concert expected to run until about 3pm. Tickets R100 over 12 payable in cash or credit card at the gate. Bring your picnic, umbrellas, chairs, blankets and warm clothing. Coffee and hot chocolate will be available from Caffe Primo. Call Jane on 083 362 7059

Bat Centre: Abahlabeleli and GMX Live is a Gospel show from the church group Abahlabeleli baseWeseli on June 15 at 6pm. Tickets R200 on Webtickets.

Art

KZNSA Gallery: (today) Making Marks is an exhibition of drawings and mixed media from the estate of Andrew Verster. The exhibition will include a selection of oil paintings on loan from Durban collectors and will offer an overview of the provoking visual language created by Verster during his extensive career. Until June 13.

Elizabeth Gordon Gallery: (today) Featuring works by Hussein Salim which are a celebration of the African woman. Call 031 303 8133.

The Green Gallery: (today) Paintings by Makiwa Mutomba, Char Kraus, Nicolle Pletts, Penny Brown, Pam Benporath and Sue Whitmore, and bronzes by Owen Llewellyn-Davies and Sarah Richards. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757.

Durban Art Gallery: (today) Winner of the 2018 Absa L’Atelier Gerard Sekoto Award, Philiswa Lila will exhibit Skin, Bone, Fire: The First Album until July 25. Lila explores the physical, mental and spiritual spaces of her personal experiences and focuses on remembering and personal identities.

Outdoors

Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm, hike Stainbank Nature Reserve, off Coedmore Road, Yellowwood Park. Ample game and birdlife. Bring tick spray or spare shoes. Reserve entrance fee R50. Hike Leader Terence Petersen 071 122 3183.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the mini town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.

Pragashnie Naidoo’s Specks of Dust is one of the books featured at Durban Book Fair on Sunday.

Events

Denis Hurley Centre: (today) Guitar classes organised by the UKZN School of Music start again today at the centre. Music theory from 9am to 10.15am; guitar workshop from 10.30 to 11.45am (bring a guitar if you have one) No need to book. Parking is R25 behind Emmanuel Cathedral.

Mitchell Park: (tomorrow) Durban Book Fair from 10.30am to 3pm. Features the launch of a series of new books including Specks of Dust by Pragashnie Naidoo, Made in Poetry by Ekta Somera and Sairose by Thangam Pather-Govender. For more information call 083 778 1991. Each session starts on the hour and is limited to 50 people.