What’s on in Durban

Art KZNSA Gallery: (today and tomorrow) Catch the exhibition Three Way featuring work by Callan Grecia, Phillip Steele and Brett Seiler, which explores notions of queerness in sometimes very direct and other times veiled ways. Ends November 1. Open Tuesday to Sunday, 9am-3pm. Entrance free. Elizabeth Gordon Gallery: Exhibition of the landscapes of 21st century Renaissance man Scott Bredin. Bredin is a software developer whose technology enterprises led him to remote regions around the world, where he discovers the subject matter for his atmospheric paintings and drawings. View online at https://elizabethgordon.co.za/ or to arrange a viewing, email [email protected] or call 031 303 8133. Markets Shongweni Farmers’ and Craft Market: (today) Fresh and artisanal foods, craft beers, the best local crafts and decor and local musicians. 6.30am-1pm. 031 777 4686. Musgrave Market: (today) Craft and fashion stalls, food and fresh produce stalls, live music and a kiddie’s entertainment area all under the trees that line Berea Park. Wheelchair and pet friendly. From 9am-2pm. Call Melissa at 073 625 6725. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) A relaxed family market under the mango trees at the Golden Hours School in Uitsig Road, Durban North. Live music and rides for the children. 9am-2pm. 083 262 3693.

Durban Vintage Market: Everything fun and funky and vintage including clothing, accessories, decor and household items. Catch it all at The Dolos, 5 Southampton Street, Point, on Saturday, October 31 from 10am-2pm.

Windermere Antique Fair: About 20 dealers selling a wide selection of antiques, vintage and collectibles at Windermere Centre. Goods include porcelain, glass, crystal, jewellery, silver, records, books and interesting treasures from yesteryear at prices to suit all pockets. Saturday, November 7, from 9am-2pm. Call Helen Clementz at 084 241 0241.

Music

Music Revival: (today) Pianist Chris Duigan performs twice-weekly concert offerings on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 6pm. Screened live on his Facebook page from his home in Pietermaritzburg. Email [email protected] or WhatsApp 083 417 4473.

St Thomas Church: (tomorrow) Recital titled Brass and Keys Unlocked features Andrew Warburton, Cathy Peacock, Mervyn Pane and Lance Leslie Smith, at 11am. Peacock will play a variety of trumpet pieces accompanied by Warburton, who will also perform two piano solos – Beethoven’s Rondo in C and a Spanish dance by Granodos. Tickets R100 / pensioners R80, must be pre-booked. WhatsApp Cathy on 082 349 8362.

The Drum & Bell, Drummond: (tomorrow) An Animals’ Lodge fund-raiser features music by Salty Dog from 1pm. Also fleamarket, food stalls, craft beer and gin and much more. Call Storme at 082 555 2433.

Alliance Française: Concert by Ntomb’Yelanga, also known as the Zulu Buddha, who is famed for promoting, developing and preserving indigenous music. Also featured is hard style DJ and producer DJ dice, Ninja X and the House of Kuumba creative hub. October 30 at 6pm. Tickets R120. Bookings 064 809 2066.

The Dolos: In Your Backyard presents Heritage in Transit, a musical celebration of collective and individual heritages. Baba Madala Kunene is known for his ancestral beliefs and his preservation of the black community and its secrets. Nipho Hurd, the Fresh Princess of Dubane, is known for bringing soul to new heights. October 31 at 5 Southampton Street, Point, at 7pm. Tickets R150 from Webtickets.

Shows

Rhumbelow Theatre, Umbilo: (today and tomorrow) Andy Turrell, John Ellis and Evan Cullum star in Billy Joel Meets Sting. For more than 40 years, Joel and Sting have had a mutual respect for each other’s musicality, writing and performing ability. By combining the two artists, the Durban trio reminisce on the astounding careers of the New York piano man and Police lead singer. Today at 8pm and tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R160 (R140 pensioners) must be pre-booked. Call Roland on 082 499 8636.

Seabrookes Theatre, DHS: (today and tomorrow) The refurbished theatre re-opens with Sylvia (or Dog Daze). Greg is on the brink of a mid-life crisis. Then he finds, and falls head-over-heels in love with an adorable stray mutt named Sylvia. But Greg’s wife is not happy as Sylvia is about to chew a hole in a 20-year old marriage. Starring Cara Roberts, Bryan Hiles, Liesl Coppin and Peter Court and designed and directed by Greg King. Until November 1 on Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 2.30pm and 7pm, and Sundays at 2.30pm and 6pm. Tickets R150 must be pre-booked. WhatsApp Greg at 083 544 2006.

Rhumbelow Theatre, Pietermaritzburg: (tomorrow) The Gee Jays – Grant Bell, John Didlick and Marion Loudon – present Unlocked, a time If to let loose and have some fun after almost 200 days of lockdown at 2pm. Tickets R160/ pensioners R140/ loyalty card holder R130 must be prebooked. Call Roland at 082 499 8636.

Bat Centre: Durban Comedy is Back stars Andrew Hughes, Arnotte Payne, Nabeel Peer, Monde Blose and Vincent Joseph along with Cyril Basker. After months of lockdown restrictions, Durban’s comedy crew have been let loose. October 30 and 31 at 8pm. Tickets are R120 via Webtickets.co.za

Events

Greyville Racecourse: (today) Join Durban’s Drive In Concert Experience, from the city’s top promoters and supported by Gagasi FM with live music by the legendary Zakes Bantwini, DJ Tira and DJ Sox, a series of dynamic cinematic experiences. From 6pm-9pm. Tickets range from R500 to R1 500 at Webtickets and Pick n Pay tores.

The Amblers Hiking Club: Hike the Mariannhill Monastery around the buildings, along the river to the old dam. Lunch at the tea garden at noon is optional. Tea and cream scones afterwards at R20 each. Hike costs R20 as a donation to the monastery. At 2pm on Sunday, November 1. Call David at 072 615 0559.

Alliance Francaise: October’s cine-club puts caregivers in the spotlight. On October 28, catch La Permanence, a 2016 documentary by Alice Diop that explores a doctor who treats refugees at a hospital in Paris. Movies start at 6pm, entry is free.

