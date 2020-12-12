What’s on in Durban

Art KZNSA Gallery: Annual Christmas Buzzart exhibition with its array of arts, crafts and decor ideas for Christmas. Paintings, sculptures, jewellery, pottery, leather work, beadwork, funky clothing and some really cool gift ideas. Until January 8. Open Tuesday to Sunday 9am-3pm. Entrance free. Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) Fresh and artisanal foods, and the pick of local crafts and decor, aims to take the chaos out of Christmas shopping by making it a fun, family affair. Saturday 6.30am-1pm, also two extra markets on December 16 and 20, from 8am to 2pm. Call 031 777 4686. Musgrave Market: (today) Craft and fashion, food, fresh produce, live music and a kiddies’ entertainment under the trees in Berea park. Wheelchair and pet friendly. From 9am-2pm. Call Melissa on 073 625 6725. Litchi Orchard Market: (today) Local handmade goods, food and drink, the outdoors, lots of open space, and local live music from 9am to 1pm at the Litchi Orchard, Salt Rock. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Relaxed family market under the mango trees at the Golden Hours School every Sunday from 10am to 3pm. Live music and rides for the children. Carols by Candlelight market on December 15 from 5pm to 10pm with music by Belinda Dolphin and friends. Call Lyn on 083 262 3693.

Clansthal Market: (tomorrow) The South Coast community is a craft market to support the Clansthal Conservancy. Catch the boutique seasonal craft market and enjoy a relaxing Sunday in a beautiful garden with a delightful sea view from 9am until 2pm at 111 Pig & Whistle Drive, Clansthal. Call Liz Cunningham at 083 556 8108.

Park Square Market: Five-day market in uMhlanga’s Park Square with a range of traders offering a whole host of gift ideas. December 16, 19 and 20 from 10am to 4pm, December 17 and 18 4pm to 9pm.

Windermere Antiques Fair: A special December event on the ground floor of the Windermere Centre on December 16 from 8.30am to 2pm. About 20 dealers will sell a wide selection of antiques, vintage and collectibles. Call Helen on 084 2410241.

Durban Vintage Market: A special market will be held at the Dolos, 5 Southampton Road, Point, on December 19 from 10am with extended trading to 3pm. Find an eclectic array of vintage clothing, jewellery, decor and homeware in the fun and funky setting. Call Gaby at 078 583 5517.

uMhlanga Antiques Fair: Top drawer antiques, collectibles and jewellery at the monthly fair in the uMhlanga Centre (old Buxtons), Ridge Road, on December 20 from 9am to 2pm. Call Rod on 084 548 0366.

Joyous Celebration perform at the ICC Arena this week.

Music

ICC Arena: December is when MTN Joyous Celebration historically records their new album but because of the impact of the pandemic, the ensemble has opted to stage a specially curated show at the Durban ICC, titled “Restoration”. In a year of hardships and losses, we have much to be grateful and thankful for. December 16. Doors open at 6pm with show starting at 7pm. Tickets R320 live, R120 live streamed from Webtickets.

Steven Stead in Once Upon a Tune at the Rhumbelow.

Shows

Rhumbelow, Umbilo: (today and tomorrow) Once Upon a Tune is a cabaret show featuring actor and director, Steven Stead, with Evan Roberts on the piano. December 11 and 12 at 7.30pm, December 13 at 2pm and December 16 at 6pm. Tickets R160 (R140 pensioners) must be pre-booked. Call Roland on 082 499 8636.

Rhumbelow, Tina’s: (today and tomorrow) Comic duo Aaron Mcilroy and Lisa Bobbert star in Hysterix, a musical comedic tour de force to turn your frown upside down. Until December 24 at Tina’s, Tuesdays to Saturday at 7.30pm and Sundays at 2pm. Also at Rhumbelow Northlands December 27-31. Tickets R180 must be prebooked, call Roland on 082 499 8636.

Seabrookes Theatre: (tomorrow) The creative musical response to lockdown, Stories 2020 features Roland Perold, Amanda Kunene, Samantha Landers, Blessing Xaba, Anthony Downing and Leah Mari on vocals, and Jaco Griessel on keys. The musical is a collection of stories from seven South African rising composers. Starts 11.30am. Tickets R50 from Sophie Thompson of Publicity Matters, on WhatsApp: 083 609 8729.

Rhumbelow, Pietermaritzburg: (tomorrow) Jingle Bell Rock starring Barry Thomson, Dawn Selby, Trevor Donjeany, Andy Turrell and Marion Loudon takes in some festive fare at 2pm. Also at Rhumbelow Durban December 18-14 and Rhumbelow Tinas December 27-31. Tickets R160 (R140 pensioners) must be pre-booked. Call Roland on 082 499 8636.

Onomo Hotel: Comedy Night with Cyril Basker and the Gang sees local comedians Jem Atkins, Liam Johns, Masood Boomgaard and Mo Vawda get Durbanites laughing on December 15 at 8pm. Tickets R100 prebooked on Webtickets or R120 at the door.

Rhumbelow, Umbilo: The Supa Dupa Christmas Puppet Show stars Suzy and Aunty Mim Erasmus and tells the story of Suzy visiting Granny for Christmas Eve, with Granny telling her all about our Christmas traditions. The children can join in and sing along and there will be some fun colouring in afterwards. Snacks and juices on sale. December 18-24 at 11am. Tickets R75 at Computicket or call Roland on 082 499 8636.

Indigenous Saturdays at the Phansi Museum.

Events

Durban Botanic Gardens: (today and tomorrow) The magic of the Trail of Lights is back and it’s brighter than ever with new displays, more than 1 million lights, a festive market, two food gardens, live entertainment and holiday activities. Until December 30. Tickets are limited and range from R60-R80 on Webtickets.

Phansi Museum: (today) Indigenous Saturdays are back from 9am to 2pm with pottery classes, guitar, fine arts, folklore, and arts and crafts classes. Parents can drop off their children for activities at the museum from 9am - 2pm for R50. Call 031 206 2889.

Chris Saunders Park: The Durban G&T Experience supported by Fitch & Leedes is the perfect day out for the gin lover with artisanal food, local music, salivating garnishes and the very best gins. Strictly over 18. December 16 from noon to 7pm. Tickets R160 on webtickets.

Cycle ride: A relaxed cycle ride every Tuesday at 9am on Durban's promenade. Meet at Mini Town car park for an interesting and safe cycle with a great group of people. Free. Call Ian at 083 675.2125

To feature, email your event to [email protected] by the Tuesday before publication.

