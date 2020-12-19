What’s on in Durban

Art KZNSA Gallery: Annual Christmas Buzzart exhibition with an array of arts, crafts and decor ideas for Christmas. Paintings, sculptures, jewellery, pottery, leather work, beadwork, funky clothing and cool gift ideas. Until January 17. Open Tuesday to Sunday 9am-3pm. Entrance free. Stepping Stone Studios, Assagai: (today) Lauriana Glenny's exhibition, Finding Beauty, Inspiring Hope, opens this weekend. It’s a collection of oils and charcoal drawings celebrating the idea of finding beauty in the unexpected, the overlooked, the every day, the mundane and the forgotten. December 20-24 and January 4-12. A feast of gift ideas at the uMhlanga Antiques Fair tomorrow. Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today and tomorrow) Fresh and artisanal foods, and the pick of crafts and decor, to take away the chaos of Christmas shopping and make it a fun, family affair. Saturday 6.30am-1pm. Extra market on December 20, from 8am to 2pm. Call 031 777 4686. Durban Vintage Market: (today) A special market at the Dolos, 5 Southampton Road, Point, with extended trading to 3pm. Find an eclectic array of vintage clothing, jewellery, decor and homeware in the fun and funky setting. Call Gaby at 078 583 5517. Musgrave Market: (today) Craft and fashion, food, fresh produce, live music and a children’s entertainment under the trees in Berea park. Wheelchair and pet friendly. From 9am-2pm. Call Melissa at 073 625 6725.

Park Square Market: (today and tomorrow) Market in uMhlanga’s Park Square with traders offering a host of gift ideas. 10am-4pm.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Relaxed family market under the mango trees at the Golden Hours School every Sunday, 10am-3pm. Live music and rides for the children. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693.

uMhlanga Antiques Fair: (tomorrow) Catch top drawer antiques, collectibles and jewellery at the monthly fair in the uMhlanga Centre (old Buxtons), Ridge Road, 9am-2pm. Call Rod at 084 548 0366.

Virtuoso pianist Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane performs in a virtual concert at the Luthuli Museum.

Music

Durban Jewish Centre: (tomorrow) Friends of Music host its annual Christmas Extravaganza featuring i Grandi Tenori, with top tenors Mlindi Pato and Kananelo Sehau, accompanied by Sanele Mkhize on piano, performing a selection of favourite opera arias as well as sing-along Christmas carols. 2pm. Tickets R100 (adults) R20 (children and students) must be prebooked from [email protected] or call 073 193 8032 or 071 505 1012.

Luthuli Museum: Virtuoso pianist Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane performs in a virtual concert on December 22. Mash, a performer of Africa Jazz, has built a fan base across the world, having earned his Master’s in Jazz Performance cum laude. He has released four albums that have won prestigious awards. The concert will also include a performance by the poet Nandile Dube with her poem, 26 letters. Tickets R30 from https://nationalartsfestival.co.za.

Music Revival: (today) Pianist Christopher Duigan and soprano Bongiwe Madlala perform in a special virtual Christmas concert with highlights including O Holy Night, The Holy City, Panis angelicus and other operatic arias and songs. On December 23 in Piano Hour, Duigan will play a wide range of music from across the world, including his original pieces and improvisations. 6pm. Catch the concerts at www.musicrevibal.co.za or on his Facebook page. Donations appreciated.

Shows

Rhumbelow, Umbilo: (today and tomorrow) Jingle Bell Rock starring Barry Thomson, Dawn Selby, Trevor Donjeany, Andy Turrell and Marion Loudon takes in some festive fare, December 19, 7.30pm; December 20, 2pm; and December 22-24, 6.30pm. Also at Rhumbelow Tinas December 27-31. Tickets R160 (R140 pensioners) must be pre-booked. Call Roland at 082 499 8636.

Rhumbelow, Tinas: (today and tomorrow) Comic duo Aaron Mcilroy and Lisa Bobbert star in Hysterix, a musical comedic tour de force guaranteed to turn your frown upside down. Until December 24 at Tina’s, Tuesdays to Saturday, 7.30pm, and Sundays, 2pm. Also at Rhumbelow Northlands December 27-31. Tickets R180 must be prebooked, call Roland at 082 499 8636.

Rhumbelow, Umbilo: (today) The Supa Dupa Christmas Puppet Show stars Suzy and Aunty Mim Erasmus and tells the story of Suzy visiting Granny for Christmas Eve, with Granny telling her all about Christmas traditions. The children can join in and sing along and there will be some fun colouring in afterwards. Snacks and juices on sale. Today and December 20-24, 11am. Tickets R75 at Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636.

The annual Trail of Lights at Durban's Botanic Gardens enchants Candice Unsworth. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency(ANA)

Events

Durban Botanic Gardens: (today and tomorrow) The magic of the Trail of Lights is back and it’s brighter than ever with new displays, more than a million lights, a festive market, two food gardens, live entertainment and holiday activities. Until December 30. Tickets are limited and range from R60-R80 on Webtickets.

Phansi Museum: (today) Indigenous Saturdays are back, 9am-2pm, with pottery classes, guitar, fine arts, folklore, and arts and crafts classes. Parents can drop off their children for activities at the museum for R50. Call 031 206 2889.

Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike the awesome new Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park Umfula riverside trail to a waterfall. Tea, cappuccino, muffins and pizza afterwards. Hike cost R25. December 27 at 2pm hike Westville Trails from Westville Country Club. Pizza and beer after at Lupa. Call David at 072 615 0559.

