What’s on in Durban

Shows Rhumbelow Theatre, Umbilo: (today and tomorrow) Barry Thomson & The Reals star in Woodstock, a 51-year celebration remembering the festival that Rolling Stone described as “changing the history of rock ’n’ roll”. Celebrate the music and watch audio visual excerpts from Woodstock and dress up in hippie style. Today and October 2-3 at 6.30pm, tomorrow and October 4 at 2pm. Tickets R160 (R140 pensioners) must be pre booked. Call Roland at 082 499 8636. Rhumbelow Theatre, Northlands: Marriage For Dummies features comedy duo Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert in a survival guide for anyone brave enough to take on life’s ultimate challenge. Today and October 1 -3 at 7pm, tomorrow and October 4 at 6pm. Tickets R180/R160 Northlands Bowling Club members. Tickets must be pre booked. Call Roland at 082 499 8636. Music Music Revival: (today) Pianist Chris Duigan performs twice-weekly concert offerings on Wednesday and Saturday at 6pm. Screened live on his Facebook page from his home in Pietermaritzburg.

Alliance Française: (today) In a special Heritage Day concert René Tshiakany will perform the songs of Edith Piaf, Jacques Brel, Celine Dion, Claude François, Charles Aznavour, Carla Bruni and more of the best from the French song book in a new online concert. Catch him on its Facebook platform today from 6pm to 7pm.

Art

KZNSA Gallery: Featuring Izimo Ezisizungezile (The Circumstances Around Us) until October 4 which brings together works by four artists addressing diverse aspects of South African life, including spirituality, culture, access to drinking water, and environmental degradation. Also the exhibition Trails, with artists Saaiqa, Portia Ncwane and Jessica Michelle le Roux. Open Wednesday to Sunday 9am-3pm. Entrance free.

Markets

Durban Vintage Market: (today) Quaint indoor venue features an eclectic array of vintage traders selling everything from souvenirs, garments, apparel, decor, cameras, toys and even BunnyKat Durban Dolls. Little Boy Brew provides the caffeine fix. Booksellers of Mzansi will have a fascinating selection. Catch it at 5 Southampton Street, Point, from 10am to 2pm.

Shongweni Farmers’ and Craft Market: (today) Fresh and artisanal foods, craft beers, best local crafts, decor and musicians. 6.30am-1pm. Call 031 777 4686.

Musgrave Market: (today) Craft and fashion stalls, food stalls, fresh produce stalls, live music and a kiddies’ entertainment area all under the trees that line Berea Park. Wheelchair and pet friendly. From 9am-2pm. Call Melissa at 073 625 6725.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Relaxed family market under the mango trees at the Golden Hours School in Uitsig Road, Durban North. Live music and rides for the children. 9am-2pm. Call 083 262 3693.

La Lucia Antiques Fair: Reopens on October 4, from 9am-3pm on the ground floor of La Lucia Mall. More than 30 traders specialising in antique jewellery, collectibles, porcelain, silver, glass, toys, and even woodworking tools. Call Sandy at 082 705 4882.

Little Local Market: Immerse yourself in a beautiful outdoor market held on the first Saturday of every month under the trees at Sage, Salt Rock. A social, shopping and eating experience in a friendly, vibrant atmosphere. October 3, 9am-1pm. Call 032 525 8059.

Events

The Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm, hike the new gulley trail at Giba Gorge. Meet at Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park at 1 Stockville Road. Tea and cake and beer afterwards. Hike costs R25, pensioner rates available. Call David at 072 615 0559.

Inchanga Choo Choo: (tomorrow) Take a trip on an 82-year-old steam train. Leaves Kloof Railway Station at 8.30am or 12.30pm and meanders through the Valley of a Thousand Hills to a vibrant craft market at Inchanga. Covid-19 protocols apply. Booking online encouraged. Adults R260, pensioners and children (2-12) R190, family package R800. See www.umgenisteamrailway.com

The Independent on Saturday