What’s on in Durban

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) From 6.30am to 12.30pm with full Covid protocols. Fresh produce, crafts, ready-made foods, decor items, furniture, pet products, outdoor goods, nursery and jewellery. There’s also a nature trail and great view points to relax. Call 031 777 4686. KZN Vegan Market: (today) From 10am to 2pm at Uitsig Road, Durban North, the same site as the Golden Hours Market. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Relaxed family market at the Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. All Covid-19 protocols and strict physical distancing in place. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Antiques Fair: Some of the best antiques and collectables in the province at the monthly fair at the uMhlanga Centre in Ridge Road. March 21, from 9am to 2pm. Call Rod at 084 548 0366. Aaron McIlroy stars in Aaron is Alive at the Rhumbelow in Pietermaritzburg tomorrow. Shows Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Southern Rock Classics, starring Ross Tapson, Grant Halliday, Neil Ford and Aaron Saunders, celebrates the classic rock of the American south. Today at 7pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or email Roland at [email protected]

Onomo Hotel: (today) A year after the pandemic arrived, Carvin H Goldstone returns to the comedy stage with jokes, stories and conspiracies while trying to make sense of the madness. Ample secure parking. At 8pm. Tickets R150 from Webtickets.

Rhumbelow, Pietermaritzburg: (tomorrow) Aaron Is Alive features lockdown humour from Mr Funny himself, Aaron McIlory. At 2pm and 6pm. Tickets R180 from Computicket or email Roland at [email protected]

Altitude: (tomorrow) Open mic comedy night every Sunday, hosted by Friends of South African Comedy. The club off Stamford Hill Road opens at 3pm with the show at 6pm.

Seabrooke's Theatre: Join comedians Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert for a much needed laugh in Family Therapy Lockdown Edition from March 19 to April 4. Co-written and directed by Daisy Spenser. Tickets R150 from Webtickets.

Music

KZNPO: The KZNPO is doing a virtual Spring Season of four concerts that were filmed in November. Tickets are available from Quicket and the concerts run from Thursday to Sunday evenings. In the third concert, on March 18, Jeremy Silver conducts as soprano Kimmy Skota sings Mozart and Verdi. Also Brahms Symphony No 1.

Alliance Française: In his Homecoming Performance after a stint in France, composer and cellist Dr Thokozani Mhlambi presents new material created in Paris as well as old favourites from his debut album at an intimate dinner-concert on March 26 from 6pm. Tickets R100 from [email protected]

Durban Jewish Centre: Friends of Music presents A Quartet of Friends featuring Cathy Peacock (trumpet), Sabine Baird (flute), Marguerite Spies (cello) and Dr Andrew Warburton (piano) in an eclectic programme including Purcell, Jeremiah Clark, Bach, Debussy, Massenet, Albeniz, Morricone, Walton, Muszkowski, Piazzolla and more. March 28 at 11am. Tickets R100 members, R120 non-members from [email protected] or 071 505 1021.

Art

KZNSA Gallery: This year's KZNSA members competition opens on Tuesday and runs until April 11.

Elizabeth Gordon Gallery: Exhibition of wildlife bronzes from one of South Africa’s renowned sculptors Dave Tomlinson whose real love is birds sculpted in bronze. Call 031 303 8133.

Stepping Stone Studios: In Finding Beauty, Inspiring Hope, artist Lauriana Glenny finds the beauty in ordinary surroundings, in the unexpected, the overlooked and mundane in a collection of landscapes undertaken since the lockdown started. Call Lauriana at 084 206 1345 or Greg at 083 946 9094.

The Green Gallery: Fresh collection of artworks by Shirley Brandon, Allan Kupeta, Coral Spencer and Andy Anderson. Sculptors Owen Llewellyn-Davies and Sarah Richards also on display. Flanders Boutique Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 5022757.

Outdoors

Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park on the bike trails to visit the big jump line and high speed gravity mountain bike trails. Afterwards supper at Umfula café. Call David at 072 615 0559.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.

Events

Centre for Creative Arts, UKZN: This year’s Time of the Writer festival goes virtual from Monday until March 21. African and International writers will meet for a thought-provoking week of literary dialogue, exchanging ideas, and stimulating discussions. The festival features a diverse gathering of leading novelists, social commentators, activists, playwrights, short story writers and poets discussing socially relevant themes such as whistle-blowing, migration, colonialism, gender-based violence and sexual identity. Follow @Timeofthewriter on Twitter and Instagram or like the festival on Facebook at www.facebook.com/timeofthewriter

Alliance Française: Cine-Club this week features La Tete Haute by Emmanuelle Bercot, in which a juvenile judge and a special educator are convinced they can save the young delinquent Malony from himself and his violent ways. Stars Catherine Deneuve. March 17 at 6pm. Pizza, popcorn and drinks available.