What’s on in KZN

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Art KZNSA Gallery: (today and tomorrow) Catch the exhibition Three Way featuring work by Callan Grecia, Phillip Steele and Brett Seiler which explores notions of queerness in sometimes direct and other times veiled ways. Ends tomorrow. Tuesday to Sunday, 9am-3pm. Entrance free. Elizabeth Gordon Gallery: Exhibition of landscapes of 21st century Renaissance man Scott Bredin, a software developer whose technology enterprises lead him to remote regions around the world, where he discovers the subject matter for his atmospheric paintings and drawings. View here online or to arrange a viewing, email [email protected] or call 031 303 8133. Markets Shongweni Farmers’ and Craft Market: (today) Fresh and artisanal foods, craft beers, the best local crafts, decor and local musicians. 6.30am-1pm. 031 777 4686. Musgrave Market: (today) Craft and fashion stalls, food and fresh produce stalls, live music and a kiddie’s entertainment area. Berea park. Wheelchair and pet friendly. From 9am-2pm. Call Melissa at 073 625 6725. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) A relaxed family market at the Golden Hours School in Uitsig Road, Durban North. Live music and rides for the children. 9am-2pm. 083 262 3693.

Windermere Antique Fair: Wide selection of antiques, vintage and collectibles at Windermere Centre. Goods include porcelain, glass, crystal, jewellery, silver, records, books and interesting treasures from yesteryear at prices to suit all pockets. November 7, from 9am-2pm. Call Helen Clementz at 084 241 0241.

Durban Vintage Market: Everything fun and funky and vintage including clothing, accessories, decor and household items. Catch it all at The Dolos, 5 Southampton Street, Point, on November 7 from 10am-2pm.

Side Hustle Market: Monthly local farmers/ producers’ market on Sunday November 8 from 10am-2pm. Fresh produce, home-made goods, bakes and amazing selection of craft at the Dolos, 5 Southampton Road, Point.

Music

Let us Sing for World Peace: (today) Singer songwriter René Tshiakanyi performs online from 6pm-7pm in a concert dedicated to world peace. He will perform songs in Afrikaans, Swahili, French, Portuguese, Zulu and English. Live streaming here.

Dolos Performance Space: (today) In Your Backyard presents Heritage in Transit, a musical celebration of collective and individual heritages. Baba Madala Kunene is known for his ancestral beliefs and his preservation of the black community and its secrets. Nipho Hurd, the Fresh Princess of Dubane, brings soul to new heights. 5 Southampton Street, Point, at 7pm. Tickets R150 from Webtickets.

Music Revival: (today) Pianist Chris Duigan performs concert offerings on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 6pm, live on his Facebook page from his home in Pietermaritzburg. Email [email protected] or WhatsApp 083 417 4473.

Centre for Creative Arts and Centre for Jazz and Popular Music: Virtual live-streamed concert featuring pianist Jaedon Daniel and his band, and poet Nkululeko “Page” Ngwenya, November 3 from 3pm, with Riley Giandhari on drums and Freeman Gumede on bass guitar. Tickets are R40. For more, click here.

Shows

Bat Centre: (today) Durban Comedy is Back stars Andrew Hughes, Arnotte Payne, Nabeel Peer, Monde Blose, Vincent Joseph and Cyril Basker, at 8pm. Tickets are R120 via Webticket.co.za

Rhumbelow Theatre, Umbilo: (today and tomorrow) Rock Guitar Legends, starring The Reals with Trevor Donjeany, pays tribute to some of the greatest guitar players, from Hank Marvin to Jimi Hendrix. Today and November 6-7 at 8pm and tomorrow November 8 at 2pm. Tickets R160 (R140 pensioners) must be pre-booked. Call Roland at 082 499 8636.

Seabrookes Theatre, DHS: (today and tomorrow) The refurbished theatre re-opens with Sylvia (or Dog Daze). Greg is on the brink of a mid-life crisis. Then he finds, and falls head-over-heels in love with an adorable stray mutt named Sylvia. But Greg’s wife is not happy as Sylvia is about to chew a hole in a twenty-year old marriage. Starring Cara Roberts, Bryan Hiles, Liesl Coppin and Peter Court and designed and directed by Greg King. Ends tomorrow. Today at 2.30pm and 7pm, and tomorrow at 2.30pm and 6pm. Tickets R150 must be pre-booked. WhatsApp Greg at 083 544 2006.

Rhumbelow Theatre, Northlands: Unlocked starring The Gee Jays – Grant Bell, John Didlick and Marion Loudon – lets loose at Northlands Bowling Club, members R130, must be pre-booked. Call Roland at 082 499 8636.

Events

Mitchell Park: (today and tomorrow) The Green Diwali Festival, today until 9pm and tomorrow from 8am-4pm. The Durban Book Fair hosts writers, readers and publishers, and topics range from environmental awareness to social cohesion. Sessions on conversational isiZulu, Hindi and Tamil, cooking demos and the history of Mitchell Park. Tomorrow at noon, Kiru Naidoo will be in conversation with Ela Gandhi. For the full programme, WhatsApp 083 778 1991.

Phansi Museum: (today) Indigenous Saturdays are back from 9am to 2pm with pottery classes (started) and guitar, fine arts, folklore, and arts and crafts classes on November 7. Parents can drop off children for museum activities from 9am to 2pm for R50. 031 206 2889

The Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) Hike the Mariannhill Monastery around the buildings, along the river to the old dam. Lunch at the tea garden at noon is optional. Tea and cream scones afterwards at R20 each. Hike costs – R20 donation to the monastery. At 2pm. Call David at 072 615 0559.

European Film Festival: The 2020 European Film Festival goes virtual with a line-up of 12 films, all of which are premiere screenings in South Africa. Eleven films are free and one will collect for a worthy cause. The festival, from November 12-22, is accessible online across South Africa only. See http://www.eurofilmfest.co.za/

The Independent on Saturday