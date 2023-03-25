The pumping show has a run of performances at Sibaya Casino’s Izulu Theatre from March 31 to April 10.

Since the release of pop icon Beyoncé’s dance-focused “Renaissance” album in 2022, retro dance and disco music has seen a massive resurgence in popularity, and South Africans are expected to hit the dance floor in droves when “The Bee Gees Night Fever” comes to town.

Produced by Showtime Australia – the team behind last year’s hugely successful “Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic” tour – the international tribute show brings together the exquisite voices of Australia’s Zac Coombs and South Africans André Behnke and Warren Vernon-Driscoll to recreate the iconic three-piece harmonies of siblings Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibbs, better known as the Bee Gees, alongside a live band and full pop concert production.

Audiences can expect to hear all the disco dance floor-fillers, smooth ’70s ballads and ’60s pop standards that made the Bee Gees timeless, including “Stayin’ Alive”, “Jive Talkin’”, “You Should Be Dancin’”, “How Deep Is Your Love”, “More Than a Woman”, “Night Fever”, “Tragedy”, “If I Can’t Have You”, “To Love Somebody”, “Immortality”, “Guilty”, “Massachusetts” and more.