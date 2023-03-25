Durban - The global disco revival is coming to Durban with “The Bee Gees Night Fever” tribute show.
The pumping show has a run of performances at Sibaya Casino’s Izulu Theatre from March 31 to April 10.
Since the release of pop icon Beyoncé’s dance-focused “Renaissance” album in 2022, retro dance and disco music has seen a massive resurgence in popularity, and South Africans are expected to hit the dance floor in droves when “The Bee Gees Night Fever” comes to town.
Produced by Showtime Australia – the team behind last year’s hugely successful “Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic” tour – the international tribute show brings together the exquisite voices of Australia’s Zac Coombs and South Africans André Behnke and Warren Vernon-Driscoll to recreate the iconic three-piece harmonies of siblings Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibbs, better known as the Bee Gees, alongside a live band and full pop concert production.
Audiences can expect to hear all the disco dance floor-fillers, smooth ’70s ballads and ’60s pop standards that made the Bee Gees timeless, including “Stayin’ Alive”, “Jive Talkin’”, “You Should Be Dancin’”, “How Deep Is Your Love”, “More Than a Woman”, “Night Fever”, “Tragedy”, “If I Can’t Have You”, “To Love Somebody”, “Immortality”, “Guilty”, “Massachusetts” and more.
Tickets for all shows are available now. For Sibaya Casino tickets visit ticketpros.co.za.
There is one show at GrandWest’s Grand Arena in Cape Town on April 14 – tickets from itickets.co.za.
WIN WIN WIN
Three lucky readers will win TWO tickets each for the Bee Gees concert at Sibaya Casino, Izulu Theatre on opening night, March 31. To enter, SMS, IOSBeeGees followed by your full name and email address to 33258. Competition closes at 8am on Monday, March 27. SMSes are charged at R1.50. Terms and conditions apply.
