Win tickets: exciting international line-up for KZNPO

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra’s World Winter Symphony Season begins this week and features a superb line-up of international and local talent. Among the highlights include a performance by Anna Sułkowska-Migoń, the brilliant young Polish conductor who won last year’s prestigious La Maestra competition in Paris.

There’s also Bulgarian virtuoso pianist Emmanuel Ivanov, winner of the Busoni Piano Competition and South Korea’s keyboard wizard, Yeon-Min Park. The concerts are at The Playhouse Opera every Thursday from June 8 to 29, starting at 7pm. Sułkowska-Migoń opens the season on June 8 with Gustav Mahler’s Blumine, which evokes lovers exchanging their tender feelings in the stillness of night. Mahler, infatuated with a soprano Johanna Richter, described it as a “love-episode”.

This is matched by Chausson’s delightful Poème for Violin and Orchestra, a graceful vehicle to introduce gifted young Dutch violinist Rosanne Philippens. She remains in the spotlight to perform Sarasate’s flamboyant Zigeunerweisen. Mendelssohn’s Symphony No 3 “Scottish”, makes for a rousing second half to the evening’s musical fare. Renowned Japanese maestro Yasuo Shinozaki makes a welcome return to the podium for the second concert on June 15. He opens his programme with Vltava from Smetana’s Má vlast (My Fatherland). Vltava, one of the world’s most graphically descriptive works, evokes the mighty Moldau River in all its tumultuous energy and majesty. The highlight is Ivanov performing Rachmaninoff’s iconic Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. The second half is given over to Tchaikovsky Symphony No 4. Daniel Boico takes the podium for the third concert on June 22. Boico opens with Liszt’s First Mephisto Waltz known for its passion and sensuality. Liszt’s ferociously taxing Piano Concerto No 1 showcases Park’s virtuosic prowess. The evening closes with Dvořák’s joyous Symphony No 8, whose cheery and lyrical ethos draws its inspiration from Bohemian folk music.

KZN Philharmonic Orchestra’s resident conductor Lykele Temmingh brings the curtain down on June 29 with a programme that is bookended by two concert favourites, while offering listeners a rare encounter ‒ a major composition by his brother, composer Roelof Temmingh. Beethoven’s rugged Egmont Overture needs no introduction. The “discovery” of the evening is Roelof Temmingh’s exquisitely scored Clarinet Concerto written for Maria du Toit, South Africa’s foremost clarinetist of her generation. The programme closes with Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No 1, “Winter Dreams”. Chief executive Bongani Tembe said: “We have assembled a guest roster of A-list artists who join our dedicated musicians to bring our audience hours of musical enrichment. The season goes hand-in-glove with our commitment to community engagement and skills transfer to new-generation artists.” KZN Philharmonic Season tickets, and bookings for individual concerts, are available at Quicket. There will be Tea and Symphony concerts for the final rehearsal every Thursday at 10am in the Playhouse Opera. Tickets cost R50 for adults and pensioners/R30 children 5 years and older. For more information call 031 369 9438, email [email protected] or visit www.kznphil.org.za.