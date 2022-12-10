Win tickets to the Trail of Lights

Durban - Ten lucky readers stand a chance to win two tickets each for the Trail of Lights at the Durban Botanic Gardens, which runs until January 2. To enter, SMS IOSTrail followed by your full name and email address to 33258. Competition closes at 8am on Monday, December 12. SMSes are charged at R1.50. Terms and conditions apply. The 2022 Durban Botanic Gardens Trail of Lights got off to a great start last weekend when excited visitors and their dogs stepped into a dazzling display of more than a million LED lights and hundreds of lighting displays at Durban’s historical Botanic Gardens.

“Even the rain couldn’t dampen the success of the first of our two Paws & Claus evenings,” said event organiser Alene Naidoo, “and we look forward to an even bigger pet and pooch turn-out tomorrow (Sunday, December 11).” Canine ticket sales from these evenings go to Feeding the Furballs charity. This year, visitors can expect to see a few of the firm favourites back, such as Santa’s Grotto, magical festive characters (including an enormous polar bear called Koda, the Japanese word for “friend”), the locally driven Festive Market and the charity-hosted Santa’s Workshop, as well as some new additions already proving to be popular. The giant 2022 display is coming out tops for pictures and selfies, the huge, brightly coloured gift box and the new Sunken Garden displays coming in close behind. The Secret Garden of Lights, concealed within the trail, is keeping young explorers busy as they discover it. Two food gardens, one offering live entertainment each evening by a line-up of seasoned Durban entertainers, are serving up a broad selection of food and refreshment to suit every palate.

On Christmas Eve, KZN’s brightest Christmas tree will be the place to be for a performance of Christmas carols. “The Trail of Lights is a proudly family affair,” said Naidoo. “The reason it’s so popular is because it has multi-generational appeal and there’s something for everyone – food, music, fun and festive spirit. It’s a win-win for all, at the end of a very long year.” The Trail of Lights runs today and tomorrow, and then from Wednesday until January 2, excluding Christmas Day, from 6pm to 9.30pm. There is back-up power in case of load shedding.

Tickets are available from www.webtickets.co.za or Pick n Pay. 6pm entry: R80 per person; 7pm entry: R75 per person; 8pm entry: R70 per person Limited tickets are available at the door at R100 per person (subject to availability). Children 2 years and under enter for free.

