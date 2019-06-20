Kings of Mulberry Street Durban - The moment acclaimed director Judy Naidoo landed in South Africa after a flight from New York, she wrote the first six pages of her latest film,

The idea for the film was conceived in 2006, when she returned from a film making course.

Set in the ‘80s, in the sugarcane fields of KZN and the Sugar Hill District, it tells the story of Baboo, played by Shaan Nathoo, and his best friend, Ticky, played by Aaqil Hoosen, two nine-year-old misfits drawn together by the shared threat of local crime boss, Raja.

Having grown up in Verulam, Naidoo said she was always advised to tell stories that meant something to her and that she could personally identify with.

“The actual film was shot in Verulam and Tongaat. So, I have created a fictional town called Sugar Hill District. I wanted to use the best cinematic location from both places, so I did create this fictional world,” she said.

Touching on some of the themes highlighted in the film, the director revealed that friendship was the underlying message of Kings of Mulberry Street.

“Friendship is something I value and it’s something close to my heart, so the theme of friendship is very strong. There are lots of sub themes, one about how children can actually teach their parents how to be better people or better parents and how children can guide adults, as opposed to the other way around, because in the film, the two boys are unwittingly the role models for their fathers. But it’s also, on some level, about bullying and how you can stand up to a bully only if you believe in yourself,” she said.

Parts of the story highlight the amusing differences between “Durban Indians” and their more worldly counterparts in Johannesburg. When one of the snooty Indian families moves from Johannesburg to Durban, they are shocked by Ticky, who speaks in typical Durban slang, saying “ek sê” repeatedly.

Naidoo said: “The family from Johannesburg are outsiders. They’re much better-spoken than the locals, the accents are very different. So there’s a very firm, obvious cultural difference, even though they’re the same. But in both, one obviously comes from a slightly more refined background and the other one from a more rough, ragged background. And one boy finds it hard to relate to the other one because he’s not used to hearing people speak that fast or in that lingo.”

With other big movies, such as Keeping Up With The Kandasamys and Three Days to Go, having proven successful recently, Naidoo said South African cinema was coming to the forefront which was “a good indicator that we’re on the right track”.

“I feel it’s a very good thing that distributors in SA now realise that there’s another market and there’s potential to make money from films containing Indian people and Indian stories and it’s great.”

For Naidoo, her hope is that audiences engage with the film.

“The film is set just before democracy and I intentionally set it in that time period because it was a time in which we were still segregated. And there were certain prejudices that still existed within the community and within the whole of South Africa. Those elements are in the film, so if the audience wish to engage deeper, I hope they are able to see those things and they become talking points for them.”

Kings of Mulberry Street releases nationwide on June 28.