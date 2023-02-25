A forgotten fountain

Durban - This week, the old picture looks at eThekwini Municipality’s buildings and features the City Estates Department in what was then Old Fort Place, today Archie Gumede Place.

It was published on April 29, 1964, with the caption: “A sparkling fountain sets off the front of the building occupied by City Estates and the Licensing Departments. The operation of these departments are unspectacular but vital.” The last sentence an interesting harbinger on the need for service delivery.