A walk up Florida Road

The old picture this week features a familiar face on Durban’s Florida Road. Florida Mansions was built in the acclaimed Berea style probably in the 1920s or early 1930s.

The picture is from our archives and was published on August 17, 1979. The caption reads: “Florida Mansions realised a top bid of R67 500 when auctioned this week by Mr Basil Lavene of J H Isaacs Geshen. The block of seven rent-controlled flats, a post office and ground floor shop was bought, subject to confirmation, by Mr J Gonsalves, the shop tenant. Municipal valuation is R80 150 and estimated net income R6 843 a year.”