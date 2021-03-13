A whole new beachfront

Durban - The creation of uShaka Marine World breathed new life into Durban’s southern beaches.

The old picture this week comes back to Durban’s beachfront and features Addington and South Beaches looking north in a postcard from the 1970s.

Addington Hospital can be seen in both pictures and has been on the site since 1879. It was named after Henry Addington, the prime minister of Great Britain in 1801. It is believed the name originates from that of the estate of the late BWH Addison, the first superintendent of the hospital.

Durban’s southern beaches today. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/ANA

The complex has seen many additions and changes over its history, but the hospital as it stands today was opened on November 10, 1967. Addington Children’s Hospital was opened in 1931 and closed in 1993.

The 16 hectare uShaka Marine World opened on April 30, 2004, comprising many beach attractions including Sea World, Wet 'n Wild, uShaka Beach, the Village Walk, Kids World and the Dangerous Creatures exhibition. It was the first phase of a major beachfront renovation that today extends all the way to the Point.