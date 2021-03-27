A whole new Point

Durban- The picture of old Durban this week shows Point Road as a dirt track and the Point area with the Bluff in the background. It is from a coloured postcard from when horse drawn trams were still plying the streets of Durban.

In today’s picture by our photographer Shelley Kjonstad, with so much having changed over the last 100-odd years, it was difficult to match the exact spot and get the height that the picture required. She shot the modern picture from an apartment in The Spinnaker, which may be slightly further forward from the original picture, but still shows a very different Point precinct.

A view of the Point precinct from the Spinnaker. Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency(ANA)

