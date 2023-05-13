An art deco gem

Published on May 13, 1979, the caption reads: “The Enterprise Building in Aliwal Street – one of the last apartment blocks left in Durban’s fringe central district – has been sold for R110 000.

“The deal was negotiated by Keith Knowler of JH Isaacs Geshen who have been agents for the property for the last 40 years. The eight storey building has two ground floor shops, 35 bachelor flats and 30 1-bedroom apartments.”

The building, at 47 Samora Machel (Aliwal) Street, was designed by architect AA Ritchie MacKinley, and was his first high-rise building. It was erected in 1931 and has a classic art deco design.

The Enterprise Building in 1979 after it was sold for R110 000.

The Enterprise Building in Samora Machel Street today. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad African News Agency (ANA)

The building is known for its interesting motifs. The winged eagles above the door, which is two storeys high, is currently used by Durban’s Art Deco Society as its logo. There are also two mythical griffins on the setback between the sixth and seventh storeys. Zigzags and chevrons complete the picture.