Another art deco gem dies for development

Durban - Our old picture this week features Esplanade Mansions on the corner of Aliwal Street (today Samora Machel) and the Victoria Embankment (today Magaret Mncadi Avenue).

The picture was published in the Daily News on November 21, 1968 with the caption: “Lever Brothers plans to build its South African headquarters on the site of the old Esplanade Mansions on the corner of Aliwal Street and the Victoria Embankment.”