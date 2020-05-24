Architect sticks up for Durban, drawing the city during lockdown

Durban - Art history through the centuries has reflected the course of the human story. The Covid-19 lockdown will take its place in the annals of history and telling part of the African story during this turbulent year is Durban artist and architect, Nikhil Tricam. Tricam’s urban illustrations of some well-known Durban landmarks, as well as some further afield from East Africa and Mauritius, come up for sale online this weekend, as a joint fund-raiser with photojournalist Samora Chapman for the Denis Hurley Centre. Nikhil Tricam work showing the Playhouse Theatre Nikhil Tricam's drawing of the Denis Hurley Centre

Speaking to the Independent on Saturday earlier this week, Tricam confirmed 15 original illustrations would go online. “I wanted to contribute in some way and have partnered with the Denis Hurley Centre. The majority of the images are from Durban, but I wanted the collection to have a broader appeal, so there are some from around South Africa as well as Africa.

“The images are of buildings only, and this was a conscious decision because these illustrations can also appeal to Muslim art lovers,” he said.

His drawings are all done with a stick, with no pencils or brushes being used.

Nikhil Tricam at work, with some of his inkwork.

“They are all done in ink and applied with a stick, which gives an organic quality and a lot of energy,” Tricam said.

He grew up moving with his family around the country, from Pretoria to Cape Town. He studied architecture at Port Elizabeth’s Nelson Mandela University’s School of Architecture.

Offered a job in Durban in 2013, he moved to KwaZulu-Natal and fell in love with the city.

“I’m still practising as an architect. I am an artist first, but architecture as a profession allows me to flex my artistic muscle. The composition of a building speaks volumes,” he said.

Denis Hurley Centre director Raymond Perrier said: “Nikhil has an instinctive feel for what makes Durban special. He captures this in his deceptively simple artworks - a few strokes tell an amazing story.

Nikhil Tricam's drawing of the North Coast Road Mosque

Nikhil Tricam portrayal of Durban's Emmanuel Cathedral.

“For me, his pictures capture the beauty and magic of the city that we all hope will soon be restored to us to enjoy,” he said.

Tricam’s illustrations can take anywhere from about four hours for a small art piece to a couple of days for a larger drawing.

These illustrations will record this time in history, along with images taken by photojournalist Samora Chapman, who was featured in the Independent on Saturday last weekend.

Chapman’s images of the street people, currently in lockdown at the Denis Hurley Centre and the Durban Jewish Centre homeless camp, formed part of his role as a narrative therapist for the centre. During Chapman’s time at both centres, the stories behind those who live on the streets unfolded, giving them a voice.

Chapman’s unique images, “Street Dreamers”, along with Nikhil Tricam’s collection of illustrations can be viewed and bought online: go to www.samorachapman.com

For more information, email [email protected]