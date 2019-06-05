Durban - In 1982, A woman in her mid-sixties, Barbara Pocket, gave Professor Brian Kearney a typed copy of an unpublished journal. She was the daughter of William Murray-Jones, who compiled the journal just before his death in 1944.

Murray-Jones played a key role in the development of Durban’s “Berea Style” architecture, and he had some stories to tell.

The journal is now published in a book, The Berea Style, and is a fascinating account of Murray-Jones’s hair-raising experiences in Brazil between 1907 and 1912 before he settled in Durban in 1926.

Born in England in 1880, Murray-Jones trained as an architect. In 1907, tired of his London office where no sunlight entered, he accepted a job in Brazil. Over the next five years, he made three expeditions to Brazil, where he faced immense hardship and danger.

For a while he stayed in the small town of Belém do Pará, which was built by the Portuguese about 160km up the Amazon River. Although the central avenue and park were well laid out, the town was gripped by disease and anarchy.

The death rate exceeded the birth rate, and no yellow fever patient recovered. The only street cleaners were ravens, which ate the filth thrown on to the roads, including dead cats and dogs. Cruelty to animals was depressingly common.

The detail of the central windows of Durban's Quadrant House.





Prisoners, often political, were chained together and lowered into a dungeon from which there was little hope of escape. Wretched men, women and children desperately grabbed the bread thrown down to them to survive.

Jones’s first expedition was a 4800km return trip into the interior. At that time, no country had such a dense, unbroken stretch of primeval forest in all directions. Survival depended on luck and improvisation.

Jones related misery, death, a wildlife menu and terrifying fauna. He also wrote about the city of Manaus - the wealthy, cosmopolitan and fashionable centre of the rubber trade, where thousands of poor souls were destroyed on the plantations.

After Brazil, Jones worked in Spain, France, Chile and Sarawak (North Borneo), constructing piers, harbours, pipelines, bridges and tunnels. He found the English climate impossible, so put his Indiana days behind him and tried Durban, where his legacy lives on.

From 1926 to 1943, he was Durban’s Principal Borough Architect, and came into contact with another London-trained architect, Arthur Ritchie MacKinlay.

Informally working together for a decade, the fruits of their relationship formed the core of the Berea style of architecture.

In their book, The Berea Style, Kearney and Michele Jacobs presented its first substantial survey. Although neither architect would have used the term “Berea Style”, nor was their work exclusively in this style, both were pre-eminent contributors to it.

The term “Berea Style” was coined by Kearney in 1984 and referred to architecture in Durban between the two world wars. The basic ingredients were derived from the Mediterranean - roofs were hipped and covered with clay tiles, often of the Marseilles pattern; there were loggias with arcades and Tuscan or Doric columns, small paned windows, slate paving and the symmetry of Palladian Italy.

As Borough architect, Murray-Jones was directly responsible for a variety of building projects. Two of his important surviving buildings are the Native Affairs offices (1927) and the Stamford Hill Airport (1936). Both have been converted for other uses.

The former houses the Kwa Muhle Museum, which has exhibits on the labour controls practised in Durban. The latter is the HQ of Natal Mounted Rifles. This building has a particularly striking design. Based on the iconic designs of British airports from the 1920s, its symmetrical plan was that of a fuselage with angled wings.

Many projects involved the beachfront, which had numerous re-incarnations over the past century. One that survived is the Amphitheatre (1931-1933), which was deliberately labour- intensive because it provided work for the unemployed during the Great Depression.

Only the barest is known about Ritchie MacKinlay. Possibly born in Durban, he struck up a friendship with Jones. After finishing work at 4pm, Jones would stroll up Smith Street to MacKinlay’s offices where he would assist with building designs.

Durban's Donnington Court

Not all spoke well of MacKinlay. He has been called an unashamed rascal. Whatever his character or abilities, many of his residential buildings survive: Musgrave Mansions (1922), Manning Mansions (1923), Plaza Mansions and Doddington Court (both 1926). Quadrant House (1927) on the Victoria Embankment was originally designed as a rooming house with 32 rooms above ground-floor shops. In 1936, he relocated to Johannesburg, but where and when he died is unknown.

The authors have produced another valuable addition to the architectural history of Durban. It was fortuitous that Kearney saved a few thousand submission drawings from destruction by the city engineers in the 1970s.

Over the years, Jacobs has curated and digitally scanned them for the University of KwaZulu-Natal. These drawings and dozens of photographs enhance their book. The bonus is the Brazilian journal of Murray-Jones. As no biography is likely to be written about him, we can at least feast on his earlier adventures as a sort of hors d’oeuvre to his years in Durban.

The Berea Style: The architecture of William Murray-Jones and Arthur Ritchie MacKinlay, including the Brazilian Journal of Murray-Jones by Michele Jacobs and Brian Kearney, is published by the Durban Heritage Trust. To obtain a copy email [email protected] or call 0312601207 (office hours).