Are you a boerie boff? Dust off that winning recipe

Last year’s Checkers and Shoprite Championship Boerewors winner, chef Tyron Adams. Entries are open for this year’s competition.

Last year’s Checkers and Shoprite Championship Boerewors winner, chef Tyron Adams. Entries are open for this year’s competition.

Published 6h ago

Durban — Invitation to all chefs, cooks and boerewors aficionados: entries are open for the annual Championship Boerewors competition, which closes on June 21.

South Africa’s Boerewors Champion will win a Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 RB AT valued at R600 000 and R20 000 cash; a cash prize of R50 000 (second place) and R20 000 for third.

The winning boerewors will be available for sale at Shoprite and Checkers stores nationwide.

Participants are expected to demonstrate proficiency in the entire boerewors crafting process – from putting together the tastiest combination of herbs and spices, to processing the meat and producing perfectly stuffed and cooked boerewors.

All recipes will go through a validation process. For more information and to enter, visit www. championshipboerewors.co.za/

Independent on Saturday

