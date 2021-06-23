Boxed in on Umgeni Road
THE old picture this week comes from the Facebook Page, Greyville The Greatest Place to Grow Up!, and it features a scene shot in 1968 on Umgeni Road featuring a Sunday afternoon boxing match in the park, apparently a regular occurrence at the time.
The road on the right of the old picture, partially hidden by the tree, is Churchill Road, which today takes one up to the Windermere Centre.
The scene of the new picture has changed dramatically as our photographer Shelley Kjonstad discovered. Most of the old homes have been either altered beyond recognition or pulled down and are today businesses. The park in which the boxing match took place is today a taxi rank where drivers were busy washing taxis waiting to take people home after work.
The art deco block of flats in Churchill Road, which you can just see behind the tree in the old picture, is still standing. It’s the beige coloured building behind the KMH building in the right of the modern photograph, which takes in a slightly wider expanse of Umgeni Road.
The Independent on Saturday