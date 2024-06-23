Celebrating the domination of our feline overlords

Durban — June 24 marks a monumental day in the calendar for every cat parent: World Cat Domination Day. “It’s the day we acknowledge the universal truth that our feline friends don’t just think they rule their parents, their houses, and the world – they absolutely do,” said pet behaviour expert Marycke Ackhurst.

“From the moment a cat sashays into your life, it is game over. Remember when you thought you’d be the one setting the rules? How naive you were. The instant those whiskers twitched and those eyes narrowed, you were ensnared in a web of purring persuasion and paw-pointed commands. Your house, which you once believed was yours, was unmistakably their kingdom. “From the top of the fridge, the back of the couch, or that one sunny spot by the window – these are the thrones from which your cat surveys its domain. You’re merely a subject in this sprawling empire, fetching food and providing a warm lap on demand,” said Ackhurst. Cute grey tabby cat in cardboard box on floor at home. Fine dining is a big part of being a cat parent.

“How many times have you found yourself coaxing them to eat with homemade treats that would make gourmet chefs weep? And let’s not forget the impromptu ‘hunt’ in the middle of the night when they decide their toy mouse must be subdued at 3am. This is their world, and you’re just living in it, opening food bags and showering them with catnip mice,” said Ackhurst, who works for Hill’s pet nutrition. Cats don’t limit their rule: their ambitions stretch far beyond the confines of four walls, claiming patches of sun in neighbours’ gardens or homes. They also have an online empire. From Grumpy Cat’s eternal scowl to Lil Bub’s adorable mug, felines rule the digital space, taking over social media feeds, becoming memes, influencers, and content creators.