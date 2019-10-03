Celebrating the Durban artists behind South Africa's famed Ceramic Studio









Durban - The striking buttercup yellow and turquoise of The Cenotaph, Durban’s World War I memorial, next to the Durban City Hall, was not warmly welcomed by the public at the time of its unveiling in 1926. But the vivid colours provided by the decorative glazed ceramics have made it one of the most striking and unusual war memorials in the world. The design was done by Cape Town architects Eagle, Pilkington and McQueen, with the ceramics being made in the UK by Harold and Phoebe Stabler, of Poole Potteries. And involved in the ceramics design was the former Durban School of Art headmaster and ceramicist John Adams. He left South Africa in 1921 to join Poole’s Potteries but, prior to that, he played a crucial role in shaping the direction of ceramic art with his young students. The unveiling of Tutankhamen’s treasure trove in Egypt had given rise to the use of bright colours in architecture, which is portrayed in the Cenotaph, with the dazzling hues and angular figures. War memorials had always been traditionally conservative but by the 1920s, architects turned their backs on Victorian styles. John Adams, who had become headmaster of the Durban School of Art in 1915, also abandoned the Victorian style tuition, which was dominated by copying old masters. Instead, he insisted his students drew from life as the basis of all techniques. He also extended the syllabus from simply painting to also include sculpture, stained glass, embroidery and lacemaking, and pottery.

Research shows Adams’ vibrant lecturing style instilled loyalty among his students “who inherited his love of architectural faience, pictorial oxide painting and lustrous glazes”, and it was two of his former female students, Gladys Short and Marjorie Johnstone, who founded the Ceramic Studio in Olifantsfontein, in 1925.

Short had studied at the Durban School of Art before going to further her studies at the Royal College of Art. She returned to Durban in 1922, where she opened a small studio, opposite the technical college in Berea.

Johnstone, who had just finished her studies at the Durban School of Art, joined her and, in 1925, the two women left Durban for Olifantsfontein, where they opened the Ceramic Studio at the old Cullinan brickworks.

In 1926, they invited another friend, Joan Methley, who had also studied with them in Durban and had attended the Royal College. Johnstone left after a year and was replaced by another Natal artist, Audrey Frank. These pioneering women were joined by Thelma Newlands-Currie, in 1928, who also studied at the Royal College.

A leading family in the area, the Cullinans gave all their support to the Ceramic Studio and the distinctive quality of the studio’s work soon gained support. Their first big commission came from the government architect, JS Cleland, in the form of the decoration of the new Addington Children’s Hospital.

This children’s hospital commission soon led to other to government buildings around the country, including the post offices, police stations and the Johannesburg Railway Station.

Life for the four young women running The Ceramic Studio, in the dusty veld of Olifantsfontein, was not easy and they were regarded as oddities, often patronised as “the girls” and even attracting groups of tourists.

Gladys Short and Joan Methley were friends of Sir Thomas Cullinan and his family, which afforded them a little prestige in the community. Frank recalled, on the small town life: “One dance I remember well. A young apprentice had worked ineffectively on a plumbing job in our cottage and was soundly reprimanded by Gladys for such bad work, but at the dance that evening Joan and I were amused to find the young man, who had the temerity to ask Gladys to dance with him - which she did.”

During World War II, the studio struggled to remain operating due to difficulty in getting imported clays and glazes, not to mention the loss of staff to the war effort. But the studio’s catalogue increased over the years and, at an exhibition in Durban in 1939, products listed included vases, lamps, tankards, bowls, bird baths and door knobs, as well as a complete sea-green dinner service which included ashtrays and finger bowls.

The Ceramic Studio also became known as Linn Ware, recognised as the “hut” or “bowl” stamped on each piece.

In 1943, Rowland Cullinan persuaded Conrand to buy the Ceramic Studio, contracting Joan Methley to stay on for a further three years.

There are differing reports as to when the studio closed, with research indicating the last manager of the pottery works, Patrick Cullinan, saying the pottery closed in early 1954, although Newlands-Currie had in her possession a letter from Joan Methely as Studio Manager dated 1955.

Additional sources : The Women of Olifantsfontein - South African Studio Ceramics and Wikipedia