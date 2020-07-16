Club Arcade through the ages

Durban - This week’s pictures of old and new Durban, brought to you by our correspondent, shows a street photo of the old Club Arcade in the 1920s, in neo-classical style, as well as a view of the interior. Adjacent thereto was a four-storey building, which was named Anglo-African House. The picture is from Ian Morrison’s Durban: A Pictorial History, published in 1987.

From Origin of Durban Street Names, 1956 by John McIntyre, for Leslie Street: “This little cul de sac off Gardiner St connects up with Club Arcade and gives access to the Durban Club.”

So it was only when Club Arcade gave way to Netherlands Bank (Nedbank) building in the early 1960s that Durban Club Place was introduced as a link road, to replace the former pedestrian thoroughfare.

The Nedbank building was designed by the notable Johannesburg architect Norman Eaton, his only Durban building, and is highly prized for its modernist form and style of that period.

A picture from Ian Morrison’s Durban: A Pictorial History,of the old Club Arcade in the 1920s.

Club Arcade captured in a photograph this year, showing artist Sakhile Mhlongo’s mural on a building depicting a young Anton Lembede, the lawyer, anti-apartheid and rights campaigner.

In 1961, Anglo-African house on the other corner was replaced by the high rise Norwich Union House. This was designed by Durban architects Horace H Grant and FA Jackson.

The Insurance Company was founded in Norwich, England in 1797. The first South African branch was in Cape Town, about 1890. The 1938 Durban street directory has their early Durban offices elsewhere in the central city.

The first 15m approximately from the street corner of the Durban Club Place façade is windowless on all 16 floors. It was here that the company placed their emblem, the spire of Norwich Cathedral in bronze relief, together with their name. The stepped set-back of Nedbank from the street boundary made this space highly visible on approach from the west.