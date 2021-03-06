Covid deaths should not be in vain

A year and a day ago South Africa confirmed its first case of a virus sweeping around the world, heralding the declaration of a state of disaster which would indeed prove to be disastrous. The biggest cost to the country is in the 50 000 lives taken by the virus so far, among them many health workers who gave their own to save those of others. However, there was a huge economic cost to be paid too. With only those sectors deemed as essential ‒ agriculture, healthcare and food retailers among them ‒ allowed to operate, thousands of people lost their jobs as the country went into lockdown. In addition to becoming familiar with the phrase "My fellow South Africans", many women also became familiar with gender-based violence as, locked at home with their partners, it became difficult to escape abuse. The situation taught us a few lessons. One lies in the vastly reduced numbers of alcohol-fuelled accidents and crime recorded in the period liquor sales were banned, another in the charges of violence levelled against members of the defence force sent out to enforce lockdown regulations.

The loss of associated jobs notwithstanding, the link between alcohol and violence and accidents was laid bare for all to see, while it also became apparent ‒ to those who did not already know this ‒ that the army cannot be used against the civilian population.

The government responded to the plight of those who lost their jobs by setting up various forms of grants to assist, but it should be remembered that many families would have gone hungry had it not been for the efforts of NGOs and other hastily assembled, informal groups which sprang into action and started feeding schemes.

While President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion fund for a health response, and to alleviate social and economic distress, this was, almost inevitably, marred later by reports of corruption in how the money was spent, particularly in the procurement of personal protective equipment.

As the vaccination programme rolls out, hopefully signalling the beginning of the end of the crisis, we must remember the way we banded together to help one another when the chips were down. If we can carry this spirit forward, and with a possible third wave of infections on the horizon, the lives lost will not have been in vain.

The Independent on Saturday