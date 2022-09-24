Gateway to the North Coast

Durban - In an unusual feature this week, the old picture shows the ground amid the sugar cane from which the famed Gateway Theatre of Shopping arose. This month as the centre celebrates its coming of age – yes it’s 21 years old – the new picture shows a very different uMhlanga Ridge. The mall has been both a retail hub and a catalyst for economic development along the KZN North Coast. The R1.4-billion centre remains one of the largest malls in the southern hemisphere and one of the top 100 largest malls in the world.

Story continues below Advertisement

Chief executive officer of Old Mutual Properties, Sakina Nosarka, said “Gateway has proven to be one of the biggest retail success stories in the country”. The massive shopping and entertainment complex today. The centre was designed to open out onto Palm Boulevard and integrate with the evolving uMhlanga New Town precinct. Gateway has grown from 118 000m² when it opened in 2001 to 176 000m². The centre opened with 117 tenants and has grown to 370 retailers today, 54 of whom have been trading since the onset. It provides over 7 500 formal jobs as well as seasonal work and supports a supply chain that is integral to the KZN economy.

The mall dedicates a large portion of its space to entertainment and has pioneered the concept of “shoppertainment” in South Africa. It has also helped build a vibrant tourism industry. For the mall’s 21st birthday comes the announcement of a multi-million-rand upgrade of the Great Hall around its entrance axis, as well as the two adjacent vaulted wings, which will be completed in two phases before and after the festive break. This year, the mall has also decreased its energy consumption by 30% in line with Old Mutual Properties’ aim for carbon neutrality within the next 20 years. This resulted in replacing lighting, sanitary ware, escalators, lifts and air conditioning chillers.

Story continues below Advertisement