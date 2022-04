Durban - Tanya Visser, with her partner Izolda van der Merwe, is hosting Tanya’s Autumn Garden today and tomorrow from 9am-4pm in Old Main Road, Botha’s Hill, with live music from 11am-2pm each day.

Shop for gardening goodies, get great advice and enjoy a meal, cupcakes, coffee, tea or cold drinks for sale in the beautiful surroundings.