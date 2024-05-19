Gracious Beverly Hills Hotel is turning 60 this year

Durban — The Beverly Hills Hotel in uMhlanga opened its doors in December 1964, making it 60 years old this year. Built by casino magnate Sol Kerzner, it was named after his daughter Beverly, and its elegance and gracious hospitality soon attracted celebrities, sporting stars, royalty and heads of state.

The Beverly Hills also hosted the Greek squad during the 2010 Soccer World Cup. The Beverly Hills in the 1970s. | ASHRAF ESSOP ADAM Facts About Durban historian Greg Buttigieg posted a picture of a page from “a reference book dated 1964” featuring the hotel under the headline a “world of tropical pleasure”. The article said the opening of the Beverly Hills was a big event in the country’s hotel history and that, for the first time, “the Republic had a dignified and luxurious hotel comparable with the finest Europe and the US have to offer”.

It said numerous sites along the ocean had been considered before the site it still commands was chosen. “This picturesque locale is only 10 miles north of Durban, and although served by a four-lane highway, has retained much of the tranquillity of a secluded, rural village,” the book says. “The building itself is a mirror of contemporary architectural refinement. Expansive windows, bold cantilevers, subtle colours and textiles blend with spiral staircases, ornamental fountains and imaginative landscape layouts to create a masterpiece of modern design.

“Absolute luxury is the theme. Nothing has been spared in the quest for comfort and elegant living. The building is air-conditioned and carpeted throughout. Iced water is piped to every room. “Guests have the choice of three magnificently appointed restaurants. The exclusive Copacabana, where international cabaret artistes appear with the resident Continental band, the elegant Society Room, and the intimate Kiki Bar which specialises in exotic Polynesian foods. “The hotel offers the business executive a confidential secretarial service, international telex, a suite of executive offices and complete convention facilities. It is anticipated that in the near future, more hotels such as the Beverly Hills will be built within the Republic.”

The Beverly Hills Hotel turns 60 this year and maintains the position of grande dame of the Indian Ocean. | SHELLEY KJONSTAD/ Independent Newspapers Not only has the Republic attracted more of such hotels, the uMhlanga beachfront is home to some of the most distinguished hotels in the country and is no longer a “rural” outpost. Buttigieg recalls the time it stood alone, the only multi-storey building in the area. “I have some memories of the Beverly Hills Hotel from that period (1966/67) as I used to visit the hotel to attend to faults on the PABX (Private Automatic Branch Exchange) which had been installed.