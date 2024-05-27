Incredible disappearing Shrimp

How to enter: Snap a photo of your pet showing its unique personality, with a sentence telling us why he or she is so special to you. Add your name, your pet’s name, breed, age and area. Email it to [email protected] Winners get a R500 voucher from Petzone.

Durban — Meet the winner and finalists in the May Independent on Saturday Pet of the Month competition, 3-year-old rescue tabby Shrimp, who wins a R500 voucher from Petzone.

Competition rules: The competition is open to all pets and only one picture may be submitted. Employees of Independent Media, the sponsor, their advertising agencies and their immediate families may not enter. The Editor’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

Crazy-eyed Thor, 7, is a German shepherd-Chow mix from Phoenix.

The Independent on Saturday Pet of the Month page will appear on the last Saturday of every month. Entries for the June 29 competition close on Monday, June 24. The competition will run until February 2025. An independent panel of judges will select the Pet of the Month. Because of space constraints, not all pictures will be published in the newspaper. However, every pet will be considered and all entries will be published on the Independent on Saturday Facebook page.

The eyes have it for Litten, a 7-year-old mixed breed from Woodlands.

The smile says it all for five-month-old Rottweiler puppy Scarlett from eManzimtoti.

Cool as can be: Miss Jazz, a 2-year-old American bully cross from Seaview.

Cute little Pomeranian ‘reindeer’ Sage, 6, from Chatsworth.

Regal recliner ridgeback cross shepherd Leo, 2, is from Clare Estate.

Three-year-old Yorkie Layla from Phoenix guards her pal.

Romeo Gulzar, 4, a Pomeranian from Clare Estate, watches over his treat.

Archie, a 3-year-old Yorkie from Pietermaritzburg, has his name in lights.

Loads of love for Peppy, 5, a Boston terrier cross Pekinese from Harrismith.

Brushed and beautiful Zeus, a 5-year-old German shepherd from Durban.

