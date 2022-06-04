June 4: On this day... the first Roquefort cheese and the first hot air balloon

1070 Traditional date on which Roquefort cheese is created in a cave near Roquefort-sur-Soulzon, France. 1411 King Charles VI of France grants a monopoly to Roquefort-sur-Soulzon for the ripening of Roquefort cheese.

1783 The French Montgolfier brothers demonstrate their hot-air balloon. 1784 Elisabeth Thible becomes the first woman to fly in an untethered hot-air balloon. 1917 The first Pulitzer Prizes are awarded.

1920 Hungary loses 71% of its territory and 63% of its population when the Treaty of Trianon, which ends World War I, is signed. 1928 The Republic of China’s president is assassinated by Japanese agents. 1939 The MS St Louis, carrying 963 Jewish refugees fleeing German aggression, is denied permission to land in Florida, having been already turned away from Cuba. Forced to return to Europe, more than 200 of its passengers end up being murdered in Nazi concentration camps.

1940 British Prime Minister Winston Churchill orders the Royal Navy back to Dunkirk to rescue the 26 000 French troops who covered the evacuation of the trapped British Expeditionary Force. During the ‘Miracle of Dunkirk’, 338 000 allied troops were snatched to safety by a flotilla of over 800 vessels, many of them small craft manned by civilians who had heeded the call and whose vessels could navigate the shallow waters. Emboldened, Churchill delivers his famous We shall fight them on the beaches speech. 1961 Soviet premier Nikita Khrushchev sparks the Berlin Crisis by ending American, British and French access to East Berlin. 1988 Three cars on a train carrying hexogen, a chemical more energetic than TNT, explode near Gorky Oblast, in the USSR, killing 91 people and injuring about 500.

