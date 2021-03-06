Little for women to celebrate

It is no secret that South Africa is not among the better countries in which to be female.

Ahead of the commemoration of International Women's Day on Monday, it is worth reflecting that in South Africa it will be a commemoration rather than a celebration.

Though our Constitution promises women equality in all aspects of life, they are still disproportionately affected by a range of issues such as the high rate of violence against them, with domestic abuse a particular concern, HIV/Aids, poverty, poor service delivery and unemployment.

While some strides have been made in ensuring women are represented at all levels of government, the private sector is yet to fully embrace gender equality, evidenced by the distinct lack of women in senior managerial and executive positions.

Too often women are victims of decisions taken by men, including over their bodies, without their consultation.