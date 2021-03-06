Little for women to celebrate
It is no secret that South Africa is not among the better countries in which to be female.
Ahead of the commemoration of International Women's Day on Monday, it is worth reflecting that in South Africa it will be a commemoration rather than a celebration.
Though our Constitution promises women equality in all aspects of life, they are still disproportionately affected by a range of issues such as the high rate of violence against them, with domestic abuse a particular concern, HIV/Aids, poverty, poor service delivery and unemployment.
While some strides have been made in ensuring women are represented at all levels of government, the private sector is yet to fully embrace gender equality, evidenced by the distinct lack of women in senior managerial and executive positions.
Too often women are victims of decisions taken by men, including over their bodies, without their consultation.
But this is the 21st century, not the dark ages, where such thinking belongs.
Women belong at the conversations where decisions concerning the distribution of resources are made, not just those concerning what food appears on the table.
Admittedly though, it will take the destruction of historic, cultural, and socio-economic barriers, put up by men, for women to take their rightful place in society – no easy task.
It is therefore men who must embrace the theme set for this year, “Choose To Challenge”, who must challenge their mindsets, and thereby bring about change, and who must choose to call out bias and inequality.
The Independent on Saturday