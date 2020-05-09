Look to birds to get nature's perspective and wise up

Durban - “Psychologically we look towards natural light, we are drawn to the window where we hear sounds of birds - and there we see the trees, clouds and space and we feel we belong to something bigger than ourselves.” That was South African author, birdwatcher and conservationist Vernon Head speaking last week about the Covid-19 lockdown, the natural world and his love for birds. He is also the author of a number of books, including the international bestselling The Search for the Rarest Bird in the World, which he wrote after his expedition to the remote wilds of Nechisar in southern Ethiopia, to find the Nechisar Nightjar, for which species a broken wing had only ever been found. His last book, Tree For The Birds, moved into fiction where his main character, a young Congolese boy, Chrisnelt, “grows into manhood shaped by the vast leaves held in the branches of tropical forests, all the while battling a ravaged world of globalised greed and death”, where themes such as humanity’s inter- connectedness and globalisation in Africa are explored. “The Search for the Rarest Bird is a bit like a Victorian adventure, except that it’s true, and changing to fiction for Tree for the Birds allowed me to talk about some bigger and broader issues that have come out of my travels across Africa,” he said.

Tree for the Birds has been described as “an urgent ecological message: a plea to break down the boundaries that humans impose on the world and to reconnect with the eternal, life-sustaining cycles of nature. Head offers a novel of profound beauty”.

The book was nominated for the 2020 Fiction Prize for the National Institute of Humanities and Social Sciences.

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, Head said: “We are terribly arrogant as a species and this pandemic has reminded us how vulnerable we are and how insignificant we are to nature.

“Look at the cycles of nature and how it constantly evolves, species come and go. Perhaps this will jolt us into how precarious our existence is and how important nature is for us to survive.”

Based in Cape Town and working as a niche architect particularly in green design, Head’s life is divided between writing, architect design and travelling around the globe which includes lots of bird watching, as well as currently finishing a masters in creative writing at the University of Cape Town.

He was introduced to birds by his grandfather when he was five years old. “Through the wise eyes of my grandfather, he said that if I looked at the birds, I would see everything else. It created a magic for me about nature and bird watching is a fantastic way to see the world differently.”

Serving also as a board member and former chairperson of BirdLife South Africa, as well as on the Advisory Board of the Fitzpatrick Institute of Ornithology at the University of Cape Town, Head highlighted the rich variety of bird species in South Africa, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal, which is a key destination for birdwatchers from around the world. And it is no longer a pastime for retired tourists.

“There are far more younger people than older people in bird watching now. With digital photography and social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram, this has blown bird watching through the roof and Zululand is a world mecca for birdwatchers.

“KwaZulu-Natal is hugely popular for birdwatchers because there is such a diversity from the Drakensberg to the coast and there are some special birds unique to those areas,” he said.

He said during the lockdown, BirdLife SA members were challenged to see how many species could be spotted from the confines of their homes.

“It has been a lovely lockdown challenge, with one member spotting more than 240 species from the confines where he is locked down.

“South Africa has 840 different species, there is huge potential to re-ignite the tourism sector with bird watching because it allows for a direct link to nature and allows people to embrace nature. It is tangible and avi-tourism can bring a new relevance to tourism after this pandemic,” he said.

On the subject of books being listed as an essential item during lockdown, Head said it was “so important to keep mentally active and books are the way to go on wonderful journeys of discovery. I like to hold a book in my hand and celebrate bookshops, but I also read books from online, I read three books a week.”

While he is also writing another novel, which should come out next year, he said: “I lie in bed every morning with my coffee and listen to the dawn chorus. Just looking out of the window and listening to the birds, it’s a hugely important melody.”