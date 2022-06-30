Mental health in teens: top six things parents need to know

Durban ‒ Teenage mental illness is more prevalent than parents may realise. It is typical for adolescents to experience moodiness on occasion. But when do teen mood swings mean something more serious, like mental illness?

“Teenage mental illness is very prevalent. But many forms of mental disease are treatable. All patients need is an accurate diagnosis,” says Affinity Health CEO Murray Hewlett. “Untreated mental illnesses hinder children, their friends and family, schools, and communities,” he said, adding that it was important that South Africans address child and adolescent mental health. Here are six things parents need to know about teen mental health.

1. Mental illness in teens is more common than you think At least one in five youth aged nine to 17 has a diagnosable mental health disorder. One in ten has a disorder that causes considerable impairment. Only one-third of these adolescents receive the required care. Half of all significant adult psychiatric problems begin by age 14. But therapy is often not initiated until six to 23 years later.

2. Signs of mental illness in teens can differ There are various definitions of mental illness. Physicians use several particular factors to decide if a person has a mental disease. Doctors often look for sadness or disinterest in hobbies and recreational activities. But, in adolescents, symptoms may manifest as follows:

Fluctuating grades

Social disinterest

Volatile moods More criteria may come into play if at least one of these symptoms is present: Having trouble sleeping, such as falling asleep or staying asleep

Changes in energy level

Alterations in focus or task completion

Loss or increase in appetite

Decreased motivation

Suicidal thoughts

A fall in grades

Body aches or pains

Tearfulness

Avoiding friends and social activities

Overuse of substances like alcohol or drugs

Difficulty perceiving reality (delusions or hallucinations)

Intense fear of weight gain or concern with appearance

Difficulty understanding or relating to other people A teen mental illness could be present if more than five of these symptoms occur every day for at least two weeks. 3. There are different types of mental disorders in teens

Some common teen mental illnesses are anxiety, mood, attention, and disruptive behaviour disorders. Anxiety Disorders

Generalised Anxiety Disorder (GAD)

Social Anxiety Disorder

Panic Disorder

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Mood Disorders Adjustment Disorder With Depressed Mood

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)

Bipolar Disorder

Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder

Attention Deficit

Hyperactivity Disorder

Disruptive Behaviour Disorders

Conduct Disorder

Oppositional Defiant Disorder 4. Teenage mental illness can be treated Treatment is available for mental illnesses. But, often, parents do not bring their child to therapy until months have passed because they are in denial or lack information on mental illness. If you are concerned, you should talk to your child.

If there are signs of stress or dramatic behavioural shifts, ask them first. It may not be a psychiatric disorder, but they need your support. 5. Communication with your teen is beneficial to their recovery Maintain open, honest, and consistent communication. Your children should know they can talk to you about anything. You should also encourage open communication.

Discuss your personal experiences and worries as a teenager. Tell them they are not alone. 6. Some medications can worsen mental disorders Be alert for prescription drug misuse. The following medications are abused: