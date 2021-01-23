Murray’s Hotel, Old Main Road, Pinetown

Mark Levin

The first photo shows Murray’s Hotel in 1870 on a prime site on the Old Main Road, which was the main route from Durban to the interior. It was owned by Archibald Keith Murray, one of early Pinetown’s most important founders.

With his wife and five small children, AK Murray sailed from Glasgow on the Ina in November, 1849, arriving in Durban in March, 1850. He bought 1 361 acres of the farm Salt River and not long after built a house for his family. This site in Park Lane, known as Fort Funk, was where he built Pinetown’s first hotel, The Wayside Inn. It was also Murray who named Pinetown in honour of Natal’s second Lieutenant-Governor Benjamin Pine.

In 1857, Murray sold the Wayside Inn to Canon John Crompton, who built St Andrew’s Anglican Church in 1870. Meanwhile, Murray built his second hotel a few hundred metres up the road. It is this second hotel, which he named Murray’s, in the first photo.

In the 1960s, the hotel was demolished. Today, Murray Square, seen in the second photo taken in December 2020, occupies the site.