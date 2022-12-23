OBITUARIES (January to June)

Death, be not proud, though some have called thee Mighty and dreadful, for thou art not so;

Story continues below Advertisement

For those whom thou think'st thou dost overthrow Die not, poor Death, nor yet canst thou kill me. From rest and sleep, which but thy pictures be,

Much pleasure; then from thee much more must flow, And soonest our best men with thee do go, Rest of their bones, and soul's delivery.

Story continues below Advertisement

Thou art slave to fate, chance, kings, and desperate men, And dost with poison, war, and sickness dwell, And poppy or charms can make us sleep as well

Story continues below Advertisement

And better than thy stroke; why swell'st thou then? One short sleep past, we wake eternally And death shall be no more; Death, thou shalt die.

Some of the local and international celebrities, from actors to sportsmen, who died between January and June this year. Those who died between July and December will feature in next week’s joint edition with the Sunday Tribune. Local Patrick Shai died in January. Patrick Molefe Shai: Veteran actor and director Patrick Shai was born on December 9, 1956, in Sophiatown. He was known for Hearts & Minds, Cry, the Beloved Country alongside James Earl Jones, and Ashes to Ashes. He was a founder and director of Khuluma Ndoda which is a Men’s Social Movement against all types of gender-based violence. He is survived by his wife and two children. He died on January 22 by suicide in Dobsonville.

DJ Citi Lyts was shot dead in Soweto in February. Sandile ‘DJ Citi Lyts’ Mkhize: The younger brother of late hip hop star Linda “Pro Kid” Mkhize and was also well-known for his hit songs such as Washa Washa and Vurra. He was shot dead in Soweto on February 14. Rapper, singer and producer Riky Rick died on February 23. Riky Rick: South African rapper, singer and producer Rikhado Muziwendlovu “Riky Rick” Makhado was born on July 20, 1987, and died on February 23. The Boss Zonke hitmaker founded record label Cotton Club Records and was a member of Boyz N Bucks. Award-winning DJ Dimplez died of a brain haemorrhage on March 6. Picture: Instagram Boitumelo Athiel Mooi: Boitumelo “DJ Dimplez” Mooi was a hip-hop award winning artist known for many hits including his contributions on Vacation with Da L.E.Z and Anatii and Amantombazane with Riky Rick. He suffered a brain haemorrhage on March 6.

The memorial service for Kuli Roberts. Picture: Itumeleng English/Africannewsagency(ANA) Nomakula Kuli Roberts: Born on December 16, 1972, Kuli Roberts was a fashion and beauty journalist, TV presenter, author and actress. She hosted the SABC2 reality TV show What Not To Wear and was a presenter and commentator on SABC3's daily talk show Trending SA. She died on February 9 at the age of 49. Academy-award winner Sydney Poitier died in January at the age of 94. International Sidney Poitier: Poitier won an Academy award for best actor for Lilies of the Field in 1964 and an honorary award presented in 2001.The legendary actor and activist died on January 7 at the age of 94. Bob Saget: The Fuller House star and comedian died at the age of 65 on January 9 in a hotel room while on a stand-up comedy tour. Saget played Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom Full House, and reprised the role for its Netflix sequel Fuller House.

Clint Arlis: Clint Arlis, who died at the age of 34, stole many hearts in the American reality dating show of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette. He was eliminated after three weeks on the 11th season of The Bachelorette. Vogue editor Anna Wintour and Andre Leon Talley at Lee Daniels’ ‘The Butler’ New York Premiere in August 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo André Leon Talley: The visionary former editor-at-large of Vogue magazine died on January18 at the age of 73. Talley the magazine’s fashion news director from 1983 to 1987, its first African-American male creative director from 1988 to 1995, and then its editor-at-large from 1998 to 2013. Actress Kathryn Kates died in January of lung cancer. Kathryn Kates: Kathryn Kates died on January 22 following a battle with lung cancer, representatives for Headline Talent Agency confirmed to NBC. The actress, who appeared on shows like Orange Is the New Black and Seinfeld at the age of 73.

Meat Loaf in a December 2011 performance. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann Meat Loaf: Michael Lee “Meat Loaf” Aday was an American rock singer and actor. He was known for hit songs such as “I Would Do Anything for Love” and “Bat Out of Hell”. The theatrical rock legend died at the age of 74. Ivan Reitman: Reitman was known for his directing in 1984 hit Ghostbusters and 1989 sequel. He was 75 years old when died in his sleep at his home in Montecito, California, on February 12. Scottish actor John Stahl died in March. John Stahl: The Scottish actor played Richard Karstark on seasons two and three of Game of Thrones. A classically trained thespian, Stahl also acted in many theatrical productions and had stints at the Royal Shakespeare Company and at the National Theatre. He died aged 68 on March 5.

Jim Hartz: Jim Hartz, who hosted the Today show with Barbara Walters in the mid-1970s, died on April 17 in Fairfax County, Virginia. He was 82 and died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He joined Today at the age of 34 and later WNBC covering local stories. Kelly Meafua: Meafua was a Samoan rugby union player. His position of choice was flanker. He died on May 7 after falling into the Tarn river in southern France, his club team confirmed. Bruce Macvittie: Macvittie is known for roles in television shows such as The Sopranos and Law & Order. He died on May 7 in Manhattan at the age 65.