Roy Bunwarie, Billy Naidoo and Rohan Ramsunder at an Aurora game.

Durban - I learnt with great sadness of the passing last month of Rohitash (Roy) Bunwarie, a founding member of the Aurora Cricket Club, which challenged apartheid in sport and pioneered the path away from racism in South Africa’s troubled past. Govan Manickum captained a cricket team - with me as his vice-captain - set up in 1973 to be the first non-racial sporting club to play in the Maritzburg second division, and defy the Group Areas Act which enforced racial segregation.

On a famous afternoon in October, as the purple jacarandas were coming into flower, the police raided the first match, taking the names and the score book as evidence of a criminal offence. Nothing came of the raid and the walls of apartheid were breached forever.

As Patrick Compton said in a review of a book written by Mike Hickson and myself on Aurora: “The club may not exactly have slain a dragon, as the authors acknowledge, but its distinctive brand of flannelled fools pointed the way forward to the possibility (not yet achieved) of a more level playing field, in cricket and life, in which not only racial barriers would tumble, but economic and class ones too.”

Roy was the first president of Aurora and a very brave man indeed. I remember with particular fondness curry lunches with Hickson, Chris Davis and Roy in which we plotted how to outwit the security police.

Roy was a third generation immigrant, whose grandfather, Ranchur, had arrived on February 21, 1891 from Gonda, India, under the Natal Immigration laws.

Roy’s father, Ranchur, was an excellent teacher and rose to become a headmaster. His prowess meant frequent transfers and he ended up in Pietermaritzburg, where he bought a house in Pentrich. Roy was born on November 14, 1933.

Inter-racial contact was inevitable in a heterogeneous society such as the one they joined. While Roy was schooling in Pietermaritzburg he regularly caught a bus and befriended an Afrikaans girl. Racism soon reared its ugly head when the girl’s father discovered the relationship and strode off to report the matter to the police.

The late 1940s, when Roy was in his mid-teens, pre-dated institutionalised apartheid but the racist eggs had been laid that hatched the monsters of the coming years. The police came around and warned Roy’s father that if his handsome and charming son did not desist from his friendship, there would be trouble.

Roy learnt that the girl’s parents had threatened to shoot him if he did not stay away from their daughter. One of the monsters the apartheid regime spawned was the Group Areas Act that prescribed where different races were to live. Twice, the family was moved and a pittance paid in compensation for the loss of their property.

It is difficult to assess the deep psychological and mental scars, but the family even grew to see some gallows’ humour in it all. Later, when questioned by a distant relative on his father’s side, Roy explained to him he was his second cousin twice removed.

Roy also became a teacher and he quickly advanced from being a primary school teacher to a headmaster, finally of a high school. He played soccer with great skill and photographs depict him playing for Pietermaritzburg and Northern Natal teams. He would have loved to play cricket but no equipment, grounds or other facilities were available.

Roy’s father was a Hindu priest and the young man learnt much of the tenets of Hinduism from him and a love of justice and equality became deeply embedded in his soul.

The family was middle-class and professional and upheld good values.

We should celebrate a life that was well and truly lived. Let us salute our dear departed friend and hope like German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche that, “In your dying your spirit and your virtue shall blaze on like the after-glow of sunset around the world”

Nicholson is a retired judge.