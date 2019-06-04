Westville Boys’ High School headmaster Trevor Hall has a doctorate on his bucket list. Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Westville Boys’ High School headmaster Trevor Hall may be retiring at the end of June, but he has no plans to stop working in education - and achieving a doctorate is also on his bucket list. Hall has been at WBHS for more than 40 years, having started at the school in Grade 9 after moving from Grey High School in Port Elizabeth when his father was transferred to Durban. He matriculated in 1972.

During his school years, he played competitive tennis and after matric went on to complete an honours and master’s degree in accounting. He also spent time travelling.

“I was unsure whether to go into accounting or teaching. I realised that the accounting profession wasn’t for me, but it helped me in teaching as I was able to adapt new concepts in a different way,” he told the Independent on Saturday.

He converted his studies and completed a teaching qualification in 1979, and while considering a few positions at schools around Durban, an offer came up at WBHS.

“I had no hesitation in accepting,” he said.

In 1992, he was appointed deputy head and in 1997 he took up the position as headmaster, after the principal at the time, Ted Maddams, took early retirement.

“In the 90s, the education system was being reorganised. I went through quite a lot of turmoil as to whether to stay in education.

“Even though it was stressful with all the changes to the political and social landscape, I realised that Westville Boys could take advantage of the new environment and become even stronger,” says Hall.

This included keeping the academic levels high, but also making sport compulsory.

“Sport is so important, not only for the friendships which are formed, but it also teaches that the more hard work you put into a task, the more benefit you get out of it.

“It also gives you perspective; when you don’t win a match, it teaches you to deal with losing and how to be humble.

“On the sportsfield, the boys make the decisions, which puts the responsibility on them and requires them to focus.”

Another priority was to extend the school’s performing arts programme “which also served to gel our boys into a cohesive unit”. In the classroom, the teaching policy revolved around teachers being innovative and creating a learning environment in which the boys wanted to ask questions.

“Einstein said if you can’t explain a concept simply, then you don’t understand it well enough.

“We always wanted to foster collaborative learning. We wanted our pupils to ask questions and not take things at face value,” he says.

The school has also built a collaborative learning centre where the boys work together. This concept was evident in overseas schools and Hall has always kept a close eye on international best practices.

In 2008 after yet another set of resounding matric results, WBHS was contacted by the World Leading Schools Association (WLSA) - the first school in the country to be admitted as a member.

WLSA, which includes schools from countries such as China and the US, shares a common vision of holistic education incorporating the best of East and West teaching.

“We visited schools in the US Their top schools have a very diverse day, there are no breaks but rather free periods where the students go to the student centre for group study, planning and discussion - and this works,” he says.

Hall says resources and funding remain the two main challenges for any school in South Africa, with WBHS being fortunate in having a strong “old boy” network, as well as having established a foundation and a trust, which has helped in the establishment of five boarding houses. .

Hall continued to teach accounting until a few years ago. As well as being head, he was also appointed as the national examiner for accounting and a national moderator, as well as training examiners and writing textbooks.

In the early 2000s the school changed its prefect system to a servant-focused leadership structure.

“It is no longer a case of power; you lead by positive example,” says Hall.

Perhaps that sums up this headmaster, who has no intention of going quietly into his twilight years. First he will have a holiday, though - his first in 10 years.

“But I’m still going to be involved in moderating and textbook writing, as well as voluntary work with the WLSA,” he said.

“After my holiday, I’ll start applying my mind to doing a PhD on education in this country - that’s definitely on my bucket list.”