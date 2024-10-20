Passing of the years captured in massive development

Few words are necessary in today’s Then & Now feature ‒ one look at the pictures shot from Lucien’s Point shows the spectacular growth along Margate’s Lucien Beach. Who wouldn’t want a piece of this magnificent view, with one thing that remains from the past: the annual passing by of whales, slapping their tails and blowing fountains, from July to December, and dolphins playing all-year-round on this lovely stretch of the Hibiscus Coast.

Set on the opposite end of Margate’s main beach, Lucien Beach has permanent lifeguards making it safe to swim in between bouts of lounging on the large beach area or dunking your toes and your curiosity in the tidal pool. The new picture of Lucien Beach shows a beachfront crowded with development and few of the original buildings remaining. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad The waters are great for surfing, swimming, hydrofoiling and stand-up paddling. There is a small shop and an arts and crafts market around the parking lot.