Passing of the years captured in massive development

Few words are necessary in today’s Then & Now feature ‒ one look at the pictures shot from Lucien’s Point shows the spectacular growth along Margate’s Lucien Beach.
Who wouldn’t want a piece of this magnificent view, with one thing that remains from the past: the annual passing by of whales, slapping their tails and blowing fountains, from July to December, and dolphins playing all-year-round on this lovely stretch of the Hibiscus Coast.
Set on the opposite end of Margate’s main beach, Lucien Beach has permanent lifeguards making it safe to swim in between bouts of lounging on the large beach area or dunking your toes and your curiosity in the tidal pool.
The waters are great for surfing, swimming, hydrofoiling and stand-up paddling.
There is a small shop and an arts and crafts market around the parking lot.
Steep stairs leading from the parking area to the beach, with no ramp access, so it is not accessible to the physically disabled.
Margate is 25 minutes outside Port Edward and about 1.5 hours from the Durban CBD. Uvongo Beach is just a short stroll away.