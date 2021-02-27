Quotes of the week

“Inmates 86.3% pass, other mates 72.6% pass. Tough choice for parents, where to send your kids to school.” - Professor Jonathan Jansen (@JJ_Stellies), education expert, on the matric results.

“Gqeberha - how to pronounce it. Firstly, it's a 3 syllable word. Gqe-be-rha Gqe is pronounced like the Q click with bass. be - pronounced like bear without the bass. Like suck the b in. Like a kiss. Rha is the Ga in Gauteng. (rha-wu-teng)” - @BrotherKD explains on Twitter how to pronounce former Port Elizabeth’s new name.

"Golf is immaterial. The risk of an injury like this is not necessarily life-saving; it's limb-saving. And the sooner you get the patient into a trauma centre, the better." - David L Helfet, orthopaedic trauma surgeon at Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan and a surgeon for 40 years, but not part of Tiger Woods’ medical team, being cautious about the golf star’s prognosis.

"Barbie always performs best when she's connected to culture. And 2020 obviously provided considerable opportunities to do so." - Mattel president Richard Dickson of the 61-year-old doll, Barbie, which generated its best sales growth in two decades in 2020. In at No 1 was a Barbie with a wheelchair. Once derided for stereotyping, they now come in 22 skin tones, 94 hair colours, 13 eye colours and five body types.

