Quotes of the week

It's not about ties. It’s about cultural identity, mate. – Rawiri Waititi, the head of New Zealand’s Maori Party, who was ejected from New Zealand’s Parliament because he wore “Maori business attire” – a necklace with a large ornament, called a hei tik. The rule that required members to wear a tie was scrapped on Wednesday.

He was an amazing man with the biggest heart. We hope that the world will continue to spread the hope joy and love that my father felt, and that we can make tomorrow, a good day for each other. – Statement by Hannah Moore, the daughter of Captain Tom Moore, who died last week aged 100, after contracting Covid-19. The captain struck a chord by walking around his garden with the help of a frame to raise tens of millions of pounds for the National Health Service workers.

Women have a strong sense of rivalry ... if one female member raises her hand to speak, everyone will think they need to say something too. – Yoshiro Mori, 83, who resigned as Tokyo 2020 organising committee president after his controversial remarks about women.

The second Donald Trump tweeted that this is what you get when you steal an election, two or three hours after the insurrection started, I realised he was just unfit to be president. – US Representative Adam Kinzinger, 42, a Republican from Illinois, on his decision to vote for impeachment.