Repurposing booze bottles into striking mementoes

Durban — Pietermaritzburg glass artist Owen Sithole noted how alcohol was central in many celebrations and sought to make lasting memories through his work. For Sithole, being an artist is primarily about celebrating the momentous occasions and enjoying the finer things, all of them involving bottles – very beautiful bottles.

A graduate of the private higher education institution AFDA (Africa Film Drama Art), the Hayfields resident has been an arts fan since childhood. After fruitlessly looking for a job, he decided to create works using something that appeals to many: bottles. “I started the small art business in September 2023 after seeing that not one day passed on WhatsApp statuses that alcohol was not seen,” Sithole said. His art is primarily epoxy resin and the main subject is bottles. While there was an option to use different bottles, Sithole decided on glossy alcohol bottles varying from beers and ciders to whiskeys and champagne bottles.

His work was on display at the recent Pietermaritzburg Art in the Park event. Pietermaritzburg glass artist Owen Sithole with some of his unique memory-preserving artworks. Sithole said he realised he could make a living from art, something he’s had a passion for since primary school. “During my spare time on YouTube, the algorithm was pushing epoxy art such as cutting boards, coasters etc. I decided to combine the alcohol bottles and epoxy to make my art. The idea I had was to make the artworks for individuals who had sentimental occasions such as weddings, graduations, new car/ home purchases etc.

“Instead of the bottles being kept and collecting dust or thrown away, they could be turned into unique timeless art, which would be on their walls and remind them of the occasion every time they looked at it,” Sithole said. Sithole started collecting premium liquor bottles in dumpsters, primarily at popular clubs, pubs and restaurants in Durban. He also asked staff to keep bottles aside for him. He said he could create one-off art pieces for people’s homes, bar areas or establishments such as hotels, clubs, pubs and restaurants.